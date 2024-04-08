Fine jewellery in your 50s: Meet the matriarch proving age is just a number

to jewellery-making started several years earlier after she took a position as a promotions officer at the Narrabri Chamber of Commerce when her youngest son was in boarding school. Building a jewellery business Like most rural towns, many individuals wear a few professional hats, and the Northern NSW Narrabri Chamber of Commerce’s president was also the town jeweller and the gateway to the Jan Logan jewellery business. “I was constantly playing with the jewellery and suggesting ideas when he offered me a 20 per cent shareholding in his business. This was my serendipitous start in the jewellery industry,” Logan told Inside Retail. Accompanying her husband on overseas business trips exposed Logan to begin buying “antique jewellery in London and pearls and stones in the East”. These were “marvellous opportunities” she said. This passion for the category led Logan to start an independent jewellery business operation with her assistant, Peg. They hosted exhibitions and sales across New South Wales and Queensland. “We had a docket book, no insurance and a money tin,” she said. “My first exhibition was at the Moree Women’s Club which was very successful. In those days no one else was holding such events. I collected names and addresses which formed the nucleus of a database that we still use to this day.” In the mid-1980s, Logan and her family moved to Sydney, and when a shop became available in the Royal Arcade, she opened her first store there in October 1989. It was timed to coincide with a window dressing competition called ‘Up and Running in Double Bay’. “I won second prize which attracted quite a bit of attention,” she said. One comment Logan overheard at the time was, “Oh, she’s some little girl from the country, she will last about three weeks,” But she proved her doubters wrong and exactly one year later, the business moved into a bigger store at 36 Cross Street, where it still resides today. A family dynasty In 1997 Logan’s youngest son Angus Logan joined the company as managing director to assist with operations and communication. During this time the business expanded into Melbourne and other markets. “Growth happened organically as did the process of management transitions,” Angus Logan, managing director, told Inside Retail. “The role of Jan now is very much about representing the DNA of the brand and being the embodiment of the heritage of the company,” he said. “Through our designs, we wish to continue to nurture a family spirit that embodies sophistication, refined craftsmanship, romance and timeless style.” For the past 15 years, the brand has operated with a significant presence in Hong Kong, and Angus plans “to further develop international markets as well as to consolidate domestically”. International expansion The business has a plan to expand its international footprint by continuing its commitment to producing quality products that last. “Expanding a fine jewellery brand into new markets involves a strategic, multifaceted approach that carefully considers the unique characteristics and needs of each target market,” Angus said. “Fine jewellery brands face a dynamic landscape marked by both significant challenges and exciting opportunities,” he continued. Jan Logan’s expansion plan involves improving the direct-to-consumer and omnichannel customer service experience for further customisation and continued design-experience innovation. Angus credits the brand’s longevity in the market to its unique identity for creating pieces that remain in tune with the times. “With over 30 years in delivering beautiful, timeless fine jewellery that can be passed down through the generations, I look forward to continuing the legacy,” he said. His top priorities for the business “revolve around creating a domestic and global brand presence, expanding the customer base and building a reputation for quality, uniqueness and ethical practices”. “We want to continue to create unique and contemporary collections that are accessible to our clients, and that can be enjoyed and celebrated for years to come,” he continued. A targeted bricks-and-mortar investment strategy Nationally, Jan Logan has three retail locations – in Melbourne, Sydney and its newest Brisbane concept store. Located at 206 Edward Street in the Tattersalls Arcade, the Brisbane store is the first location to be reimagined in collaboration with design studio, Tom Mark Henry (TMH), to represent the brand’s ongoing evolution. The interior features bespoke finishings, with details that TMH co-director Jade Nottage told Inside Retail “[are] warm, soft, abundant and somewhat unexpected – a space allowing the generational collections to be the hero while enveloping them in contemporary features equalling the quality and artistic approach of Jan Logan.” Angus added that “a bricks-and-mortar store strategy provides customers with a tangible shopping experience, allowing for direct interaction with products, immediate personal customer service, and the advantage of physically browsing through selections. It fosters a sense of community and strengthens the brand presence in targeted markets”. However, unlike some other well-known jewellery chains in Australia, Jan Logan isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. “As such we limit our presence to one store per market and we focus on outstanding customer service including repairs and special orders,” he concluded.