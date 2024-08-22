BusinessSupply chain

Exclusive: Alice McCall is empowered and ready to start a new chapter

By Tamera Francis
Australian designer Alice McCall exclusively confirmed to Inside Retail that she is reimagining her eponymous brand in a high-end couture way and that it will soon be entering a new chapter. This month, the Australian designer launched her second global collection with fast-fashion juggernaut Shein, after the incredible success of her first collaboration with the brand. McCall has also been announced as a judge for the Shein RISE fashion design competition in Australia, which is part of the Shei

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay