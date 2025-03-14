David’s Bridal new CEO Kelly Cook on tech-driven growth and innovation

l 1. What do you hope to accomplish in the role? Kelly Cook: This is an incredibly exciting and pivotal time for David’s. I’m truly honored that [outgoing CEO] Jim [Marcum] and the board of David’s Bridal have chosen me to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company. My goal as CEO is to help transform David’s Bridal into the most innovative, tech-enabled wedding retailer and planning marketplace in the industry. We’re taking the business from “Aisle to Algorithm”, evolving into a tech and AI-driven company that serves not just brides but the entire wedding ecosystem. This means strengthening our digital capabilities, expanding our retail media network, enhancing our personalization tools and ensuring every customer experience is seamless and stress-free. At the heart of it all, our mission is to serve brides and couples in a way no other company can, making their dream day effortless and unforgettable. IR: Like many industries, the bridal market suffered a hard blow as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. A butterfly effect that ultimately factored into David’s Bridal filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023. What steps has the company taken to build itself back up since 2023? KC: Since 2023, David’s Bridal has made bold and strategic moves to ensure our long-term success. We’ve invested heavily in AI, finding strategic ways to leverage our first-party data, including the launch of Pearl Media Network and the acquisition of Love Stories TV, which helped position us as the wedding industry’s leading media platform. We have also continued to expand our product categories, including menswear and a curated diffusion line, optimizing our in-store and e-commerce experience. IR: What were the most difficult challenges over the past few years? KC: Navigating the post-pandemic landscape was a challenge across both the retail and wedding industries. Brides’ shopping behaviors, wedding planning needs and timelines changed overnight. The biggest challenge was not just adapting to these shifts but staying ahead of them. IR: In what ways has the bridal industry changed since 2020, and how does it factor into the way the company operates today? KC: Since 2020, we’ve seen a growth in budget brides and the number of events associated with the wedding itself. This led us to launch our diffusion line, The Edit by DB, with curated drops like the 8 Dress Edit. We’ve also seen a rise in digital-first brides, and as a result, we’ve expanded our offerings, including more dropship and online shopping capabilities, launched Pearl Media Network to best connect brands and vendors with shoppers in an authentic way, and are soon launching an AI-powered personalized wedding planning tool to better cater to the needs of these customers. IR: From starting as the company’s chief marketing officer to your most recent position as the company’s CEO, what has the journey of being a part of the David’s Bridal team been like? KC: It’s been an exhilarating ride! Since day one, I was drawn to the passion of our team – our “Dream Makers” – and the emotional connection we have with our customers. I recall the first time I heard one of our brides “ring the bell” in our store (meaning she found the dress). I cried so hard my fake lashes fell off! Now, I keep spares in my bag! Working alongside my fellow 6000 Dreammakers is incredible. Following every step of the wedding journey has reinforced my belief in the power of innovation, customer experience, and bold decision-making. IR: What can the retail industry expect to see from David Bridal over the next one to two years? KC: By scaling our digital media, AI and retail innovations and offerings, we aim to expand past the US$4.1 billion-plus wedding dress market and become an overall dominant player in the over US$65 billion-plus wedding industry, which has a 6.8 per cent compound annual growth rate over the next five years. Additionally, we have some exciting partnerships and announcements coming down the pipeline that will diversify our offerings, ranging from menswear to luxury couture!