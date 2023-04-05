Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
E-commerce|Omnichannel

Why Hommey is opening stores, expanding overseas

Hommey aims to be a go-to destination for all things comfort. Supplied
User Image
Heather McIlvaine
April 5, 20238 mins read
Justin Kestelman founded Hommey in 2020 to fill a gap in the market for modern soft furnishings. Here, we speak with him about pivoting his business after lockdowns were lifted, diversifying his product offering and why he is about to open his first bricks-and-mortar store. He also shares what he has learned from his father, entrepreneur Larry Kestelman, about simplifying complex issues.   Inside Retail: Can you tell me about the idea behind Hommey?  Justin Kestelman: When I moved into my

Recommended by IR
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Financial
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Period underwear goes premium: How Femmze aims to disrupt femcare
Health & beauty
Period underwear goes premium: How Femmze aims to disrupt femcare
Healthy Mummy targets growth with new marketplace, wellness platform
Pureplay
Healthy Mummy targets growth with new marketplace, wellness platform
What tech brand ASUS learnt from Covid and the global supply chain crisis
Supply chain
What tech brand ASUS learnt from Covid and the global supply chain crisis
US chain Duck Donuts seeks Aussie master franchisees
Franchising
US chain Duck Donuts seeks Aussie master franchisees
Author's latest articles
Why businesses need to look beyond ROI to succeed in future: Martin Newman
Management
Why businesses need to look beyond ROI to succeed in future: Martin Newman
“Adidas and Nike had better get worried”: Reebok founder Joe Foster
Sports & adventure
“Adidas and Nike had better get worried”: Reebok founder Joe Foster
Behind the scenes of Country Road’s good business journey: Video
Sustainability
Behind the scenes of Country Road’s good business journey: Video
Marimekko creative director talks collabs, stores and more
Openings & closings
Marimekko creative director talks collabs, stores and more
“This can’t just be women’s work”: Amazon Australia boss Janet Menzies
Management
“This can’t just be women’s work”: Amazon Australia boss Janet Menzies