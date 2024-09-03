Sick of hearing about AI? The key is understanding how to make it work for you

enhancing both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. It’s anticipated that the global AI retail market will soar past A$36 billion by 2028 and exceed A$70 billion by 2032, highlighting its growing importance and undeniable impact. The multifaceted benefits of AI in retail So you probably get that AI in retail primarily uses machine learning and predictive analytics to process vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and providing valuable insights. It takes unstructured data and structures it, so it’s easy to understand and use. This enables retailers to make data-driven decisions, improve forecasting accuracy, and enhance customer experiences, while also reducing costs and boosting profits. Here are the key areas to apply AI in retail. Shopper engagement Chatbots and in-store kiosks: These provide instant assistance to your shoppers seeking information, especially when it comes to those common, easy-to-answer questions. Personalised recommendations: You can tailor marketing and product suggestions based on purchase history and browsing behaviour. Inventory management Predictive analytics: This helps optimise your stock levels, preventing overstocking and stockouts. This means you can get the most out of each product you are selling. Smart sensors: You can monitor inventory in real-time, sending alerts when restocking is necessary. Marketing campaigns Generative AI: This can help and support you in creating engaging product descriptions and marketing content. Warning: Don’t get AI to be creative for you, there’s a big difference between divergent thinking and convergent thinking. There are nuances with every brand and business that you need to think about and consider. Targeted advertising: You can use data to target promotions effectively, enhancing campaign ROI. Price optimisation AI assists you in setting competitive prices that attract customers while maximising profits. In-store enhancements Computer vision: Improves product displays and store layouts to attract shoppers. Loss prevention: Employs advanced surveillance techniques to detect and prevent shoplifting. Omnichannel consistency This is something that will excite a lot of retailers, as AI can ensure a seamless customer experience across both physical and digital touch points, maintaining brand consistency. We all know that omnichannel is a challenge to manage against the product and customer objectives of your brand or business. AI transformations in retail operations Demand forecasting: AI surpasses traditional demand forecasting methods, offering unparalleled accuracy. This enables you to make informed pricing decisions, optimise stock levels, and enhance product placement, ensuring customers find what they need quickly and efficiently. Supply-chain optimisation: It is reported that AI-driven supply-chain management can reduce errors by 20-50 per cent, decrease lost sales and product unavailability by up to 65 per cent, and lower warehousing costs by 5-10 per cent. AI can identify the fastest retrieval routes, automate markdown processes, and provide real-time inventory insights, ultimately improving your margins. Loss prevention: AI combats retail shrinkage also, by integrating computer vision and motion analytics at self-checkouts, detecting suspicious activities and ultimately reducing theft. Enhancing customer experience with AI Augmented reality (AR) for virtual try-ons: Levi Strauss & Co is using AI to showcase clothes on diverse models, reducing online apparel returns, while Walmart and Amazon Fashion have implemented AR for virtual try-ons, enhancing the shopping experience and reducing return rates. Automated checkout experiences: Retailers such as Apple are pioneering checkout-free shopping. Customers can enjoy a seamless experience without traditional checkout lines, enhancing convenience and satisfaction. Personalised shopping experiences: AI-driven personalisation tailors the shopping journey to individual preferences, increasing loyalty and sales. Retailers can leverage customer data to offer targeted promotions, accurate product recommendations, and tailored marketing messages. 24/7 customer service: AI-powered chatbots provide round-the-clock assistance, offering a convenient shopping experience. Shoppers can receive personalised support at any time, ensuring satisfaction and encouraging repeat visits. So what’s the conclusion It’s clear that AI is revolutionising the retail industry by enhancing operational efficiency, optimising supply chains, and delivering personalised customer experiences. Retailers adopting AI can stay competitive, improve margins, and delight customers with innovative shopping features. However, there are a few things of which we need to be mindful. These include the need to understand the potential challenges, such as data privacy concerns, the need for investment, and the complexity of integrating AI systems into existing infrastructure. Those who navigate these challenges and adopt AI can stay competitive, improve margins, and delight customers with innovative shopping features. The potential for AI in retail is vast, and businesses that strategically implement AI applications stand to gain big benefits.