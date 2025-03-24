How pureplay retailers can create immersive experiences online

er opportunities for brand storytelling and customer engagement. However, forward-thinking companies are bridging this divide by integrating creative technologies and reimagining the online shopping experience. “We sought to eliminate pain points being faced in e-commerce’s infancy,” Alex Anton, co-founder of the invite-only digital luxury destination 2-Times, told Inside Retail about the company’s unique approach to online retail. “Things like reliance on paid spend and continuous discounting, merchandising homogeneity, lagging customer service and buggy post-purchase flow.” 2-Times operates as a hybrid platform, blending e-commerce with branded content to connect a handpicked community of private clients, luxury brands and contemporary art partners across the Asia-Pacific region. Anton said the business creates a “filterless” shopping experience by identifying clients’ brand and product preferences before presenting them with carefully curated, personalised shortlists. “However, keeping in step with the luxury industry’s insistence on tactility, 2-Times periodically offers private clients the opportunity to attend intimately hosted, experiential event settings – where they can meet their stylists and preview products before committing to purchasing them,” Anton said. By profiling multiple designer collections and artists via 2-Times’ public-facing website – a window into the aesthetic sensibility of the company – and tracking how clients engage with the content, the buying team can minimise the guesswork in selecting which labels are most relevant each season. Effectively, customer input shapes the offer. “2-Times also customises for language in a 360-degree manner, meaning not only is content displayed in our client’s own language, but we have dedicated private stylists they can tap to access 24/7 – be it on our web app or through WhatsApp, WeChat, Line, or KakaoTalk,” Anton added. The role of technology in immersive retail According to Anton, the four key creative technologies driving immersive digital experiences in retail are: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: These tools analyse and synthesise large datasets to sharpen customer segmentation and improve the speed of service through automation. Augmented reality (AR): From live mapping and navigation to digital try-ons and instant product information, AR enhances the interactivity of the online shopping experience. Virtual reality (VR): VR offers brand catalogue walkthroughs and styling demonstrations, showcasing products in ways that mimic the physical retail experience. Consumer IoT: Connecting devices allows smarter shopping journeys, seamlessly integrating online and offline touchpoints. While innovation holds immense promise, it is not without challenges. According to Anton, the primary risk isn’t always the cost of implementing new technology but the duration of the adoption process. “Our tech team rigorously tests everything we creatively aspire to add to our tech and marketing stacks, ensuring increased engagement without negatively impacting current activity. Key considerations include UX or CX modifications, cross-browser compatibility, data protection compliance and staff training,” he explained. To mitigate risks and maximise rewards, Anton suggests pureplay retailers use microsites to test new technologies. “Once they’re happy with how things are flowing and the initial traffic spike flattens, adding new digital tools and features can be very rewarding – both in terms of exciting customers and driving higher conversions,” he advised. By embracing innovation and leveraging technologies, pureplay online retailers can create immersive experiences that delight customers and set new benchmarks for digital retail. Meeting customer expectations “Being a truly non-traditional, or niche, type of pureplay retailer, we’ve definitely felt a favourable swing in visibility from customers who are a bit tired of the bigger brands’ creative tech output,” Anton said. “From an expectations standpoint, we’re acutely aware that we’re servicing a totally different client profile. Somebody who’s advanced in digital nous and is similarly aligned regarding alternative web design versus traditional out-of-the-box navigation.” Anton noted that recent trading trends underscore a two-pronged path to success for luxury brands and retailers. “While monitoring pricing structures remains the top priority, it is increasingly important for brands and retailers to invest in building distinctive experiences that create affinity and loyalty. At 2-Times, we feel it’s imperative to create a culture centred on pushing boundaries with our online and offline experience,” he concluded. “Trying out immersive tech like computer-generated imagery, visual effects and machine learning is essential, but being mindful of how these tools guide visitors tastefully back towards e-commerce is ultimately our end goal.” This story first appeared in Inside Retail’s 2025 Australian Retail Outlook, powered by KPMG. You can download the full report here. 