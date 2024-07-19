‘Leadership isn’t about being infallible’: Malin + Goetz CEO Bradley Horowitz

e a ton of skincare; as well as, hair and body care, and enjoy the benefits associated with them. I think besides the innovation, it’s the ability to affect people’s lives in a positive way. We all know how great it feels to have a product that we love – whether it’s a fragrance evoking a memory, the aromatherapy brought by a shower gel, or a great natural deodorant that you’re using that’s both beneficial from a formulation and scent perspective and is safe for you. The fact that the products we use are actually on our skin and have tangible benefits, I can’t help but get excited about that. It [also] doesn’t have to be [helping with] skin – sometimes it’s just lighting a candle in your house, on a Sunday morning or when having friends over for dinner on a Friday night. IR: Looking back on your career path, what is a piece of advice that you would give someone just starting out in the industry and perhaps trying to emulate where you are today? BH: I think there is nothing more important than hard work. If you apply yourself and work really hard, that still matters. Additionally, make yourself invaluable at any level. I interact with people at all levels, and it’s still exciting to me when I see someone, even just a few years out of school, making a massive contribution to our brand through strong effort, hard work, taking feedback and running with it. There’s still a real place for that. If you’re making a positive difference to the business you’re working for, you’ll be recognised and appreciated. IR: With such a fast-paced role as your own, what is your approach to trying to maintain a work-life balance? BH: First off, you need to admit that it’s a challenge. Sometimes things do not go the way you would like, and perhaps you’re working more than you’d like. However, if you have a tremendous amount of job satisfaction, or you’re making a positive difference for the company, you may not resent putting in the work. I think this is what’s most important, regardless of what level you are [in a company], is that you feel as though you’re making positive contributions and affecting change. For me, when it comes to a work-life balance, it’s when you decide to end your day, you need to end your day. I find that when things start to go off the rails personally, it’s when I’m checking email at 10-11 pm when I’ve already left the office for the day. IR: What is one of the more surprising lessons you’ve learned along the way in your 25-plus years of experience working in the retail industry? BH: Leadership isn’t about being infallible, but about guiding and empowering others.