‘Leadership isn’t about being infallible’: Malin + Goetz CEO Bradley Horowitz

Malin + Goetz CEO Bradley Horowitz has more than 25 years of experience in the beauty industry, working across a number of global brands. Here, he discusses his passion for skincare products, why hard work is still the most important way to succeed in your career and the challenges of finding the right work-life balance. Inside Retail: What do you think is it about the beauty industry that has led you to stay in the industry for as long as you have? Bradley Horowitz: Personally, I do use a ton o
e a ton of skincare; as well as, hair and body care, and enjoy the benefits associated with them. I think besides the innovation, it’s the ability to affect people’s lives in a positive way.
We all know how great it feels to have a product that we love – whether it’s a fragrance evoking a memory, the aromatherapy brought by a shower gel, or a great natural deodorant that you’re using that’s both beneficial from a formulation and scent perspective and is safe for you.
The fact that the products we use are actually on our skin and have tangible benefits, I can’t help but get excited about that.
It [also] doesn’t have to be [helping with] skin – sometimes it’s just lighting a candle in your house, on a Sunday morning or when having friends over for dinner on a Friday night.
IR: Looking back on your career path, what is a piece of advice that you would give someone just starting out in the industry and perhaps trying to emulate where you are today?
BH: I think there is nothing more important than hard work. If you apply yourself and work really hard, that still matters.
Additionally, make yourself invaluable at any level. I interact with people at all levels, and it’s still exciting to me when I see someone, even just a few years out of school, making a massive contribution to our brand through strong effort, hard work, taking feedback and running with it.
There’s still a real place for that. If you’re making a positive difference to the business you’re working for, you’ll be recognised and appreciated.
IR: With such a fast-paced role as your own, what is your approach to trying to maintain a work-life balance?
BH: First off, you need to admit that it’s a challenge.
Sometimes things do not go the way you would like, and perhaps you’re working more than you’d like. However, if you have a tremendous amount of job satisfaction, or you’re making a positive difference for the company, you may not resent putting in the work.
I think this is what’s most important, regardless of what level you are [in a company], is that you feel as though you’re making positive contributions and affecting change.
For me, when it comes to a work-life balance, it’s when you decide to end your day, you need to end your day. I find that when things start to go off the rails personally, it’s when I’m checking email at 10-11 pm when I’ve already left the office for the day.
IR: What is one of the more surprising lessons you’ve learned along the way in your 25-plus years of experience working in the retail industry?
BH: Leadership isn’t about being infallible, but about guiding and empowering others.