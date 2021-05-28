Retail appointments for the week

Catch CMO to join online marketplace MyDeal

on products and a specialised range of natural and organic goods not currently offered by Woolworths. It will also offer a range of services and advice, as well as fitness and nutrition tracking. Healthy Life was acquired by Woolworths in 2019.

Online marketplace MyDeal has poached Catch marketing head Ryan Gracie and named him as its new chief marketing officer.

MyDeal chief executive Sean Senvirtne said Gracie’s experience in helping Catch become one of the biggest online retailers in Australia will be invaluable to MyDeal, which he hopes would chart a similar course.

“[Gracie] will play a key role in growing our business by ensuring even more Australians are shopping for home and lifestyle products at the lowest prices through MyDeal,” Senvirtne said.

“With the local online home and lifestyle market now worth more than $6 billion annually, [we are] even better positioned to increase our market share and deliver on our vision of being Australia’s leading online marketplace.”

Gracie said he is eager to join MyDeal at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey.

“Underpinned by a formidable proprietary platform, I see tremendous opportunity to significantly grow the company in the near term through an enhanced customer value proposition, sophisticated marketing, merchandising and sustained brand growth,” he said.

Michael Kors appoints new president for EMEA region

Clothing and accessories retailer Michael Kors has promoted Robin Gendron, its retail and e-commerce vice president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets, to president.

Gendron, who has been with Michael Kors for over 15 years, will start with his new role on June 1 and will report to Capri Holdings chairman and chief executive officer, John D. Idol.

“Robin has deep roots in the Michael Kors brand and has proven himself to be a strong leader and innovative thinker as the company has grown exponentially over the past 15 years,” Idol said.

“He has an exceptional breadth of knowledge of all aspects of the business, from sales, retail and merchandising to ecommerce and operations. He is the ideal choice to lead Michael Kors EMEA into the future.”

Gwyneth Paltrow joins Rent the Runway board

Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow is joining the board of directors at clothes rental service Rent the Runway.

Paltrow, who also founded the lifestyle brand Goop, shared the news about her new role on her Instagram account with her 7.6 million followers, saying she’s extremely honoured to be joining the company’s board.

“The company has brilliantly disrupted the way we think about fashion and our closets — I am thrilled to be part of the ride,” Paltrow said.

Rent the Runway CEO and co-founder Jennifer Hyman said as a gifted entrepreneur with her finger on the pulse of culture, Paltrow’s keen understanding of consumer psychology will play a key role in propelling the company forward in a post-pandemic world.

“Gwyneth and I first got to know each other over the past decade as we grew our companies alongside one another, but she couldn’t be joining us at a more perfect time,” Hyman said.

“As a business founded on the central thesis that experiences are more important than ownership, Rent the Runway is positioned at the precipice of a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” she said. “Just as Netflix data was a reflection of who we were as a society during the Covid lockdown, Rent the Runway data is now telling us the story of who we are in a post-Covid world.”