BusinessStrategy

Lush’s Stephanie Greben on the moment she understood her role as a leader

An image from beauty and personal care brand Lush’s Valentine’s Day campaign.
“Product quality and brand ethics are more important than ever for creating lifelong customers.” (Source: Lush)
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Since launching in 1995, Lush has stayed at the forefront of the beauty and personal care industry thanks to its emphasis on good-for-you ingredients, unique product collaborations and ability to keep up with trends.  Here, Lush’s head of retail for the eastern US, Stephanie Greben shares her career journey, the best advice she received about how to lead a team and the importance of a brand standing firm to its values.  Inside Retail: Can you briefly describe your professional backgr

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay