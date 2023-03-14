Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

Three roadblocks to making circular fashion work – and how to navigate them

User Image
Saskia Fairfull
March 15, 20233 mins read
Achieving circularity in fashion is similar to the 10-year overnight success story. It is a long and arduous transformation many organisations won’t see tangible results from for years to come. Yet, the need for a sustainable and ethical future in fashion is necessary, due to the industry’s social and environmental impact, which has already caused substantial damage.  We’ve heard and said this before in some form or another. Thousands of fashion businesses have begun their circular jo

Recommended by IR
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Financial
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Vestiaire Collective acquires rival Tradesy
Marketplace
Vestiaire Collective acquires rival Tradesy
Meet the outdoor start-up that hit its crowdfunding goal in four hours
Travel retail
Meet the outdoor start-up that hit its crowdfunding goal in four hours
‘Ugly is always the thing I want’: How style icon Jenna Lyons spots trends
Health & beauty
‘Ugly is always the thing I want’: How style icon Jenna Lyons spots trends
How Target Australia is changing up traditional Mother’s Day marketing
Marketing
How Target Australia is changing up traditional Mother’s Day marketing
Author's latest articles
How Pangaia delivers what sustainable fashion should be
Sustainability
How Pangaia delivers what sustainable fashion should be
Three key trends in retail strategy for 2023
Sustainability
Three key trends in retail strategy for 2023
Why Chloé’s new team-up with Vestiaire Collective is so innovative
Sustainability
Why Chloé’s new team-up with Vestiaire Collective is so innovative
Step inside the UK’s first department store for secondhand clothes
Openings & closings
Step inside the UK’s first department store for secondhand clothes
“An exciting and important step”: Why Tommy Hilfiger is teaming with Depop
Sustainability
“An exciting and important step”: Why Tommy Hilfiger is teaming with Depop