BusinessSustainability

How retailers can help drive $5.5 billion in impact through social procurement 

OCConnections has created jobs for over 100 people living with disabilities. Source: Social Traders
By Tamera Francis
Social procurement offers retailers of all sizes and sectors a ‘no-brainer’ way to create positive impact by engaging the goods and services of social enterprises. For example, Cleanable is a social enterprise dedicated to delivering professional cleaning services while also creating jobs for individuals facing employment barriers.  Among its clients is Nando’s ANZ, which also works with Green Connect, a social enterprise that helps solve the food waste problem for NSW-based restauran

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay