Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

How retailers are tackling gender inequality this IWD

Image supplied.
By Dean Blake and Heather McIlvaine
March 7, 20234 mins read
Retailers have announced a slew of events, fundraising initiatives and campaigns that aim to raise awareness of the ongoing issue of gender inequality in conjunction with International Women’s Day (IWD). Held each year on 8 March, IWD is a global event that is intended to mark the achievements of women and promote gender equality in all aspects of life, from access to education and employment to the health and safety of women in everyday life.  Recent years have seen a growing number of b

Recommended by IR
Endeavour Group ramps up digital investment as sales near $1 billion
Marketplace
Endeavour Group ramps up digital investment as sales near $1 billion
VIDEO | How Amazon is actively breaking the bias for its female employees
Leadership
VIDEO | How Amazon is actively breaking the bias for its female employees
Kiwis ‘not served well’ by grocery duopoly, but report reactions mixed
Supermarkets
Kiwis ‘not served well’ by grocery duopoly, but report reactions mixed
Mardi Gras and retail: How your brand can avoid “rainbow washing”
Marketing
Mardi Gras and retail: How your brand can avoid “rainbow washing”
VIDEO | ‘I want to look cute too’: How diversity impacts the bottom line
Marketing
VIDEO | ‘I want to look cute too’: How diversity impacts the bottom line
Author's latest articles
Simplifying the process: Why Koala is taking on the nursery
Supply chain
Simplifying the process: Why Koala is taking on the nursery
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Woolworths Holdings CEO on the future of David Jones, Country Road
Financial
Woolworths Holdings CEO on the future of David Jones, Country Road
How retailers are supporting, and learning from, the LGBTQ+ community
Marketing
How retailers are supporting, and learning from, the LGBTQ+ community
Why Optometrist Warehouse could deliver a test for the optical sector
Health & beauty
Why Optometrist Warehouse could deliver a test for the optical sector