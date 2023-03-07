How retailers are tackling gender inequality this IWD

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

r of businesses get on board with IWD by donating to charities and organisations that support women and girls, and highlighting their internal efforts to make the workplace more inclusive. This year, more than 48 brands, including Camilla, Clarins, Bec & Bridge, and Ginger & Smart, are participating in Shop for Change, a three-day initiative from social impact platform i=Change that will see brands donate $3 from every online sale to a range of charities that support women and girls around the world. Usually, brands donate $1 from every online sale through i=Change. “We are thrilled to be increasing our support during the worldwide focus of IWD,” Genevieve Smart, founder of Ginger & Smart, told Inside Retail. “In addition to our support of i=change, Ginger & Smart is using its voice to support and bring focus to Sydney Women’s Fund. An extraordinary charity that we have supported for years and is a force for change, advancing opportunity and equality for women and girls.” Simone Clarke, CEO of UN Women in Australia, told Inside Retail that IWD is important because it raises awareness and starts a conversation around the many serious issues facing women and girls, and that businesses have an important role to play in spreading the message and raising much-needed funds. “International Women’s Day is important in many ways, providing not only a moment to pause and reflect on some of the gains that have been made, but also to reflect on how much more we still have to do. “When we look around the globe and assess the challenges facing women and girls in countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine, it’s important for us all to understand that gender apartheid is alive and thriving in many countries around the world,” she said. “In terms of Australia it’s also important to note that there are significant issues confronting women in terms of their access to leadership roles, senior management positions, and a significant gender pay gap that has not moved significantly in the last decade. Coupled with the global statistic that gender based violence affects one in three women in her lifetime, we still have much to do.” Family violence in the spotlight Beyond Shop for Change, retailers have announced a range of charity partnerships around IWD. Australian accessories brand Mimco is once again donating 100 per cent of the profits from all of its sales on 8 March to Our Watch, an organisation that aims to drive a change in culture and behaviours to prevent violence against women and children. Mimco has been working with Our Watch since 2016 and to date it has raised over $1.6 million for the not-for-profit. Global jewellery retailer Michael Hill is also partnering with a domestic violence organisation, Women’s Refuge in New Zealand, which provides a safe place for women and children fleeing domestic violence situations. “Empowering women is the key focus of our philanthropic initiatives and goals at Michael Hill. We are so proud to continue our partnership with Dress for Success and to support Women’s Refuge in New Zealand for the first time, supporting these organisations’ critical work for women in need,” said Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken. Michael Hill is also partnering with Dress for Success in Australia and Canada for the third year in a row. The organisation aims to help economically empower women and provide a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Last year, Michael Hill raised over $150,000 for Dress for Success. Ikea hits gender balance in global top leadership Other retailers focused on the work they need to do internally to make their workplace more inclusive for women. Ingka Group, the largest Ikea retailer in the world, announced on Tuesday that 45 per cent of its global CEOs are women, as well as 56 per cent of its retail management teams. Ikea Australia’s country management team is made up of 62 per cent women, and is led by CEO and chief sustainability officer Mirja Vinnanen, who told attendees at the ARA Leader’s Forum that the business had also maintained an even gender balance in its fulfilment centres. Ingka Group global P&C Manager, Ulrika Biesèrt, said that business needs to do more to achieve gender parity. “We believe that gender equality and at work live at the core of gender equality in society,” Biesèrt said. “As we head into International Women’s Day, around the world, fair and equitable opportunities for women are, at best, stalling. We all must do more.” Biesèrt said there is still work to be done in helping women from underrepresented groups within the business. This is also a key concern of inclusion expert Winitha Bonney, who called out the “lack of intersectionality” in many corporate IWD events in a recent opinion article on Inside Retail. “The majority of IWD events lack new perspectives and deep, value-adding conversations because of the lack of intersectionality in their speakers (and, therefore, audiences),” Bonney wrote. “Equality and equity are complex, nuanced and intersectional and IWD should offer inclusion, representation and access for all women.” Celebrating First Nations Women One brand making a conscious effort to bring an intersectional lens to IWD is Australian fashion brand Witchery, which has invited a panel of First Nations women to share their stories and experiences around gender equality and reconciliation. “Bringing awareness to the important work Future Women are doing to support First Nations women is how we can support and promote positive change,” Witchery’s head of marketing Jennifer Petropoulos said. The panel will be hosted by Larissa Behrendt, Distinguished Professor at the University of Technology Sydney, Tanya Denning-Orman, Director of Indigenous Content, SBS, Nakkiah Lui,Actor, Writer and Comedian and Alison Page, Award-winning Creative, Film Producer and Storyteller. “Everybody has a role to play” According to Clarke, all segments of society have a role to play in helping address the issue of gender equality: from government and civil society, to the private sector. “I honestly believe the private sector is uniquely placed, and has an integral role to play in supporting [women] – from pay parity, to increased executive representation and flexible work arrangements,” Clark said. “More collaborations and partnerships now will lay the foundations for a gender equal future for all. Everybody has a role to play to recognise and support women, and all support is welcome.”