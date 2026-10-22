BusinessStrategy

From Madewell to Coach: Why retailers are tapping into reading-themed launches

A yellow T-shirt from the Madewell x NYPL collection.
“The best products aren’t always the ones we need, but the ones that remind us of something we love.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
For consumers raised on constant connectivity, books offer something appealing: an experience that demands time and attention. Retailers are tapping into that appetite for a slower pace, pairing literary-themed products with partnerships that bring readers together. In January, Dior’s “Book Cover” collection reimagined its signature Book Tote with embroidered covers of classics including Dracula. Two months later, Coach partnered with Penguin Random House on fully readable miniature book b

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