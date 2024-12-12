Dynamic duos: Six innovative brand collaborations in Asia

this collaboration are the specially curated bakery-themed products. Visitors to the Bakery Workshop will find themselves surrounded by an enticing selection of beauty products, skincare essentials, and fragrances, all presented with a charming bakery-inspired twist. The pop-up also offers adorable pet items and practical travel essentials, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive shopping experience. This innovative concept aims to engage customers in a multi-sensory journey, blending the visual appeal of a bakery with the pampering nature of beauty products. The result is a unique retail environment that encourages exploration, creativity, and fun, making every visit to the Bakery Workshop a memorable experience for beauty enthusiasts and curious shoppers alike. Greyhound Original x Kubota – Turning waste into agriwear The two Thai brands joined forces in the realm of sustainability, turning waste into agriware. The collaboration uses rice straw fibres to create fashionable eco-friendly streetwear. The ‘Turn Waste to Agri-Wear’ project aims to reduce the environmental impact of burning rice straw while creating value for farmers. By combining rice straw with leftover silk cocoon fibres, the brands have developed unique fabrics that are both sustainable and stylish. The resulting unisex collection features modern tailoring, hand-crafted elements, and environmentally conscious materials. This initiative not only promotes sustainable fashion but also provides additional income for farmer groups, marking a big step towards responsible resource use in the fashion industry. Gentlewoman x Butterbear – The Homebound Hugs collection Butterbear began as a bakery and coffee brand founded by Thanawan Vongcharoenrat, heir to Thailand’s popular Coffee Bean by Dao Group and Skinnylicious brand. The brand’s mascot, Nong Noey, has catapulted Butterbear to fame, especially on social media. In a collaboration with Butterbear, Thai fashion label Gentlewoman created an interactive, fur-lined space designed to resemble Nong Noey’s walk-in closet, featuring the Homebound Hugs collection. This playful installation captured Butterbear’s whimsical spirit. The resulting collection sold out shortly after its launch. Owndays x Topologie – The first all-purpose strap and pouch collection Owndays and Topologie have joined forces in an exciting collaboration, merging minimalist fashion with functional design. This partnership of Japanese companies showcases Owndays’ sleek eyewear alongside Topologie’s signature ropes and storage bags. The result is a collection of urban outdoor accessories that seamlessly blend simplicity with sophistication, perfect for elevating everyday looks. Miniso x Harry Potter – An exclusive collection The exclusive line features more than 500 different co-branded products, ranging from collectibles to everyday items, all capturing the enchantment of the beloved wizarding world. The global rollout will continue throughout November, reaching markets including Shanghai, Indonesia, France, the UK and Malaysia. The new Miniso x Harry Potter pop-up is the latest in the variety store chain’s innovative IP-themed shopping experiences that aim to create memorable spaces where “dreams and reality are intertwined”. DBTK x Jinro – A limited-edition streetwear collaboration Renowned South Korean soju brand Jinro joined hands with the Philippines-based streetwear brand Don’t Blame the Kids (DBTK) to bring out an exclusive lineup of fashion items. This partnership brings together the rich heritage of a traditional Korean spirit with the bold, contemporary aesthetics of Filipino street culture. More than just a fusion of styles, the partnership also commemorates Jinro’s century-long journey since its founding in 1924. This story first appeared in the November 2024 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.