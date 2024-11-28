BusinessMarketing

David Jones, LSKD reveal how their Black Friday sales are performing so far

David Jones CMO James Holloman in front of a black and white media wall in 2024
David Jones is running its biggest and longest ever Black Friday sale this year. Supplied
By Tamera Francis
The Black Friday Cyber Monday sales period has expanded to become ‘Black November’ this year, with many retailers and brands starting their promotions earlier than ever. This presents a predicament for retailers.  With consumer sentiment and discretionary spend down, many retailers are already facing reduced profit margins and a higher cost of doing business, making hefty discounting for prolonged periods a particularly costly exercise.  However, many consumers only appear willing to b

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay