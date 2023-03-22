Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

Behind the scenes of Country Road’s good business journey: Video

Country Road MD Elle Roseby. Image: Supplied
User Image
Heather McIlvaine
March 22, 20234 mins read
Last week, Country Road managing director Elle Roseby shared how the retailer is redefining what it means to be a good business as part of our 2023 series of Masterclasses.  Here, we highlight some of the major turning points in that journey, as well as Roseby’s top piece of advice for other businesses looking to become more purpose-driven.  You can watch her Masterclass sponsored by Adobe here. 1. It started with a mandate from parent company Woolworths Holdings The journey began ba

Recommended by IR
New York-listing deal values China’s Lanvin Group at $1.9 billion
Financial
New York-listing deal values China’s Lanvin Group at $1.9 billion
Analysis: Omnichannel reporting evolves on fast forward
Omnichannel
Analysis: Omnichannel reporting evolves on fast forward
Water cooler chats and cheerleading: The rise of the workplace influencer
HR
Water cooler chats and cheerleading: The rise of the workplace influencer
Amazon Australia launches mental health coaching for staff
HR
Amazon Australia launches mental health coaching for staff
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Marketplace
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Author's latest articles
Marimekko creative director talks collabs, stores and more
Openings & closings
Marimekko creative director talks collabs, stores and more
“This can’t just be women’s work”: Amazon Australia boss Janet Menzies
Management
“This can’t just be women’s work”: Amazon Australia boss Janet Menzies
Melbourne Fashion Festival recap: High-low looks and next-gen talent
Marketing
Melbourne Fashion Festival recap: High-low looks and next-gen talent
How to create a gender-equal workplace, according to an Amazon HR leader
Leadership
How to create a gender-equal workplace, according to an Amazon HR leader
How Tag Heuer is evolving to stand the test of time
Openings & closings
How Tag Heuer is evolving to stand the test of time