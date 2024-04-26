BusinessSustainability

As France weighs fast-fashion ban, is the circular economy the future of retail?

By Nicole Miranda
This week, France announced legislation to “limit the excesses of ultra-fast fashion”. Key measures include a ban on advertising for cheap textiles and an environmental charge on low-cost items. While the proposed laws need to pass a vote in France’s senate, they signal an increased need for focus on sustainability in the retail industry. It’s a trend that’s also playing out close to home with Roy Morgan’s Future of Australian Retail address highlighting the dichotomy between the $8

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now