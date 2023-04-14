How shopping centres are embracing wellness to attract customers

ality of life. This in turn, can influence specific retail behaviours, such as recommendation and visitation. For almost 10 years, the ACRS has regularly investigated the experience of Australian consumers at shopping centres right around the country, from city centres through to neighbourhood centres, asking respondents a range of questions about their experience at shopping centres around Australia, such as the atmosphere of the centre and parking availability. We use this data to help our clients understand the consumer experience – right from travel to and from the centre, through to purchase, and likelihood to revisit and recommend a particular centre. We also use this data to examine which factors influence key outcomes: one of which is well-being. Here’s just some of what we found in 2022 in relation to city centres, super regional centres and major regional centres, from commonalities to key differences. Activities are the driver across centre type In good news for both centres and retailers alike who have been continuing their focus on experiential retail, ‘activities’ was once again the top driver of well-being in 2022 across city centres, super regional centres and major regional centres. Many centres are already investing in this area, joining forces with wellness brands and experiential partners to offer shoppers an enhanced experience. Rundle Mall in Adelaide for example, recently hosted the largest yoga session in an Australian shopping precinct, showing their dedication to health and wellness, whilst super regional centre Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne is in the midst of a multi-year partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and regularly hosts bespoke in-centre activations, including hands-on workshops and creative experiences. Modes of travel also important More so than in previous years, travel to and from the centres was a top secondary driver of well-being across city centres, super regional centres and major regional centres. Specifically, parking was linked to well-being in city centres, whilst both parking and public transport were linked to well-being in super regional centres and major regional centres. Many centres continue to prioritise these areas. For example, during the peak Christmas retail season, retail landlord QIC partnered with a car rental company to give shoppers a VIP parking experience at select city centres, super regional centres and major regional centres by giving them access to member only bays, whilst Chadstone Shopping Centre offers a year-round tourist shuttle bus which departs and returns shoppers to the Melbourne CBD. The remainder are centre type-specific But that’s where the commonalities end, with the remaining drivers of well-being being exclusive to each of the three types of centres. For example, food offer was a major secondary driver of well-being at city centres, but less important at major regional centres, and not important at all at super regional centres. On the flip side, design was a driver of well-being at super regional centres, but not at city centres or major regional centres. When it comes to well-being, our research shows how important it is for landlords and retailers alike to understand not only the overall drivers of well-being, but also the drivers at their particular type of centre. It is only then that landlords and retailers can offer a true wellness experience that leaves customers feeling good – and wanting to come back. Note about the research: ACRS’ ShopperSAT program continually investigates shoppers’ retail experience throughout the year. 2022 data was collected from n=4,375 randomly selected Australian shoppers who visited various centres around the country.