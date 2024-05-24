When waste becomes art: Behind Casetify’s global activations

sparking dialogues about sustainability through the art. Local artists were invited to breathe new life into discarded Casetify phone cases, each reflecting the artist’s unique style. The brand has been leading the industry’s sustainability efforts, spearheaded by its Re/Casetify upcycling program. Cases donated by consumers at Casetify shops are shredded into pellets and repurposed into new products across the brand’s lineup, so far diverting more than 84 tonnes of plastic from landfills. CEO and co-founder Wes Ng emphasises the tech accessory maker’s key ethos – a responsibility to prioritise sustainability. The collaborations with visionary budding artists provides an opportunity to stress the importance of recycling while showcasing the talent of the designers – together conveying what Ng describes as “a powerful message of environmental consciousness”. Proudly made in Korea Inside Retail was invited to one of the global installations, held at the prestigious Seoul Arts Center in South Korea. Casetify commissioned emerging South Korean artists Youngmin Kang, Dayoung Hwang, and Kim Su-rin to craft larger-than-life art installations for public display. “We believe that creativity is the superpower that keeps the world, and certainly our tech accessories, moving,” explains Ng. “We invited some of the hundreds of artists featured on our platform to reimagine what could be done with discarded phone cases. The result is striking and draws the community’s attention to our sustainability program.” In the square stands a four-metre-tall chair titled “Perspective Fragments”, crafted by contemporary artist Youngmin Kang. Renowned for his zero-waste approach to furniture design, Kang melted phone cases into recycled plastic panels to construct this life-sized chair. Reflecting on the broader context, Kang observes: “In the world, many large companies are producing a lot of items for people out of convenience. However, Casetify has shown a responsibility in the progression of the system and bears a significant responsibility for environmental issues. “Carrying that point is indeed challenging, but it’s crucial to address such problems. I commend Casetify for being committed to creating beautiful, functional products.” Meanwhile, Dayoung Hwang, who typically combines nature and imagination in her work, broke down Casetify cases into tiles for a mosaic effect across several of her artworks. She formed a stool, bench, and an organic sculpture inspired by the shape of seashells, expressing the union of people and nature. “I tried to maintain the original patterns of Casetify cases as much as possible so that I could convey the message that recycling doesn’t mean complete destruction; but rather, it signifies a process of being reborn,” she explains. Lastly, digital-based artist Kim Su-rin reinterprets Korea’s signature stone pagodas and square stools using Re/Casetify pellets, as well as eco-friendly corn starch filaments through 3D printing. “Through this opportunity, I hope that we could speak up for that matter for recycling and the environment,” the artist shared. “I also want to expand that message not only to artists but to people outside our immediate community and those in the entertainment industry, so that we can promote more recycling and foster greater environmental awareness.” The event space featured an educational walkthrough for consumers, guiding them through the journey of a Casetify case from deconstruction to pellets and the creation of new products. This is complemented by interactive workshops and panel discussions with artists, all centered around Earth Day themes. Around the world, Casetify invited talented artists including Wade and Leta in New York City, Zilin in China, furniture designer Eva in Australia and the Tlejourn Shoes Project in Thailand. For the future generation With more than 1 billion phone cases sold annually, discussions surrounding the environmental impact of phone accessories and their short lifespan have gained prominence among consumers. As smartphone brands continue to introduce new models with increasing frequency each year, Casetify is working towards eliminating virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2030. The brand already operates on a made-to-order model, offering consumers thousands of unique designs and customisations printed only upon purchase, thereby minimising excess inventory. Today, Gen Z accounts for a third of the global population and with US$360 billion in disposable income is leading the charge in eco-conscious consumerism. A staggering 91 per cent of Gen Z consumers have expressed a desire to support sustainable companies and say they are willing to pay a premium for greener goods. Growing up with access to abundant information, Gen Zs are aware of the impact of their purchasing decisions. In fact, eight in 10 are inclined to buy environmentally friendly products, influenced by climate events they have experienced during the past year. In an effort to compensate for the discarding of old cases, Casetify incentivises recycling with a 15 per cent discount on new products for consumers donating old unwanted ones. From this initiative, the brand has witnessed increased repeat purchases and higher ownership per consumer through the Re/Casetify program. Nevertheless, a study by Edelman indicates these young activists are discerning consumers who believe that corporations are not doing enough for the environment. In response, Casetify produces an annual environmental impact report, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and transparency. As the brand’s sustainability manager Wellington Lai explains: “Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere compliance, as we actively implement internal waste reduction measures in selected sites, optimising our production processes to minimise waste and enhance recycling.” As sustainability remains a pressing issue and with younger generations “de-influencing” consumerism, Gen Z and beyond are actively seeking more than just products made from recycled materials. They are also looking for brands that are regenerative, prompting companies to become more environmentally responsible and transparent, as Casetify does. This story first appeared in the May 2024 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.