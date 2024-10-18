BusinessSports & adventure

Why On is still a ‘dreaming and innovation company at heart’

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The lore behind Swiss footwear brand On Running is something of a retail legend – brand founder Olivier Bernhard started experimenting by glueing pieces of garden hose to the outsole of his running to create the feeling of running on clouds. Now after more than a decade of scaling that prototype into a global sportswear brand, backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, On is ready to open its first door in Australia. “Our company started with a dream and I think we would say that we’re sti

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay