Modular sneakers and unsexy beauty: a look at what’s coming in 2023

carbon world, solar energy could make an entry into product categories such as lamps, kettles, heated blankets, toys and even fans. Modular sneakers are another interesting area. Detachable and interchangeable components on sneakers and performance shoes are set to advance in the footwear market in the coming year. Tang believes this versatility will help translate into value for today’s cash-strapped consumers, who are reducing the number of items they buy, and even cutting airline costs by travelling lighter. Another compelling opportunity is fantasy fitness, also known as ‘entertrainment’ and ‘exergaming’. Tang expects fitness tech products that gamify working out – or conversely, turn entertainment into working out – will see increased success. “In VR tech, fitness has become one of the most popular use cases, which led to the launch of programmes that are starting to issue Web3 rewards for working out,” she told Inside Retail. Key takeaways As a highly fragmented and diverse region, Asia is set to experience multiple macro trends running in parallel in 2023. “By and large, the return to in-person is a key driver of how people in Asia will think and feel and behave in 2023,” Tang said. She noted that unlike the West, most Asian countries, like China and Japan, only recently emerged out of the pandemic in 2022. The loosening of pandemic restrictions has fuelled demand for new experiential moments, and consumers in Asia are gravitating towards the hyper-physical and tactile. “There is a sense of optimism in the air, especially with the Lunar New Year festival celebrations, following years of difficulties, it’s ushering in a new beginning for consumers ready to reconnect and seeking newness,” she said. Tang highlighted four key areas that are growing in Asia: digital minimalism, artificial intelligence/virtual humans, unsexy beauty and climate-hero foods. A deep dive In terms of digital minimalism, Tang believes the increased use of technology devices has led to increased anxiety for some segments, and people are now seeking downtime from devices due to digital fatigue. Products that reduce stress by handling tasks autonomously will be key for this year. Artificial intelligence, or virtual humans, is one sector that China is leading the way in. The government has recently rolled out a four-year plan to boost investment in this area. Another interesting trend is unsexy beauty. From pimple-popping and ingrown hair removal, to under-boob sweat, WGSN is forecasting a rise in hyper realism, and Tang believes consumers will show a preference for straight-talking products that destigmatise taboos with candour and humour. “In Asia, what we call ‘unsexy beauty’ is definitely emerging among Gen Z, who value self-acceptance and hyper-realness, who want to seek representation and identity, steering away from old school beauty narratives of perfection,” she said. Climate-hero foods is another area of interest. Tang observed that there is an expanding agricultural revolution in Asia that aims to feed a ballooning population against a backdrop of problems such as climate change, food inflation and biodiversity loss. “For example, in Vietnam, local researchers show a native rice variety requires less resources to grow while containing higher nutritional value. Be ready to see innovators showcasing new flavours, as well as environmental gains,” she noted. The post-pandemic era Amid a culture impacted by mental health concerns, gaming will increasingly become a source of healing and relief as more consumers seek “refuge” in virtual worlds through their virtual avatars, according to Tang. “For instance, the World Health Organisation has teamed up with the makers of farm simulation game Goodville to launch an AI-based in-game character designed to help players achieve better mental and physical health,” she noted. Tang believes the mindful gaming trend will increasingly influence product design and development in hardware, gaming accessories and gaming environments. “In addition, the pandemic has also normalised telehealth, with the global home healthcare sector set to be worth $405.11 billion by 2030,” she said. She believes brands will continue to push for small wearable health trackers and apps to help consumers track their health in real-time. Lastly, Tang noted that the growing number of tech devices that demand people’s attention has led to increased anxiety for users and a sense of being overwhelmed, leading to dissatisfaction in their relationships with devices. In 2023 and beyond, she believes we will start to see tech brands adopting calm tech principles, with ambient devices delivering more gentle notifications that tap into the range of human senses. “For instance, Google’s Seed Studio has released Little Signals: six experimental smart devices that communicate with users via gentle movements, taps and sounds,” she said.