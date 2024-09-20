BusinessMarketing

Millie Savage unveils jewellery collection with lab-grown diamonds from a Toyota

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In a world-first, Melbourne-based jeweller Millie Savage has teamed up with Toyota to create handmade jewellery featuring lab-grown diamonds made from a car. “Toyota approached me and initially I was confused – what does my art have to do with cars? But as soon as I heard the brief and creative concept, I was so excited to collaborate,” Savage told Inside Retail. Savage reputation for creating unique and bespoke jewellery precedes her – the stones are ethically sourced, the materials are

