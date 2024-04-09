BusinessLuxury

Why analysts are predicting a “steep slowdown” in luxury sales

By Reuters
Investors are bracing for a steep slowdown in luxury sales when luxury companies report their first quarter results, reflecting lacklustre Chinese demand and comparisons with last year when the lifting of Covid curbs in mainland China boosted sales. LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, is first to report on April 16, followed by rivals Kering, Prada and Hermes a week later. Burberry and Richemont follow in May. A surprise warning from Kering last month that first-quarter sales would be

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now