BusinessSocial commerce

How luxury brands leverage culture and digital platforms to drive engagement

Chinese consumer spending on personal luxury goods continues to surge. Supplied: Bigstock.
By Anil Prabha
As Chinese consumer spending on personal luxury goods continues to surge, luxury brands are turning to cultural events like Lunar New Year to enhance their appeal and captivate a growing market. According to Euromonitor research, Chinese consumer spending on luxury goods is projected to reach a staggering $88 billion by 2028. To cut through the noise, and compete with rising domestic players, luxury brands are increasingly leveraging digital platforms to engage with consumers in innovative ways.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now