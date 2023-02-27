Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Health & beauty

Why Optometrist Warehouse could deliver a test for the optical sector

Optometrist Warehouse’s first store in Victoria. (Source: Supplied.)
User Image
Dean Blake
February 27, 20233 mins read
 Chemist Warehouse is no stranger to launching ancillary businesses in potential growth areas: just look at Ultra Beauty, which launched last year.  However, the business’ latest launch, Optometrist Warehouse, could be its biggest one yet.  Led by Peter Larsen, who has previously held managerial positions at Specsavers and an investigatory role at the Centre for Eye Research Australia, Optometrist Warehouse is aimed at bringing Chemist Warehouse’s focus on delivering value and range to cu

Recommended by IR
Analysis: How the Super Bowl kicked off NFTs into the mainstream this year
Fashion & accessories
Analysis: How the Super Bowl kicked off NFTs into the mainstream this year
Analysis: Key takeaway from half-year results? Focus on consumer trends
Financial
Analysis: Key takeaway from half-year results? Focus on consumer trends
Analysis: Welcome to the supply chain of the future
Supply chain
Analysis: Welcome to the supply chain of the future
Inside Australia’s $4 billion beauty manufacturing industry
Supply chain
Inside Australia’s $4 billion beauty manufacturing industry
Inside Brosa’s plan to capture even more of the online furniture market
Omnichannel
Inside Brosa’s plan to capture even more of the online furniture market
Author's latest articles
What Amazon, Ikea and Barbeques Galore are focusing on in 2023
Management
What Amazon, Ikea and Barbeques Galore are focusing on in 2023
What Coles and Woolworths are focusing on in the second half of FY23
Supermarkets
What Coles and Woolworths are focusing on in the second half of FY23
How Coles’ half-year results underscore Cain’s legacy
Supermarkets
How Coles’ half-year results underscore Cain’s legacy
What retailers can learn from Teleport’s first Australian exhibition
Store design
What retailers can learn from Teleport’s first Australian exhibition
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it
Management
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it