Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

Raising the bar: How Ethique is leading the way on plasticless hygiene

Ethique founder Brianne West (Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
March 27, 20237 mins read
From a shampoo bar made in a New Zealand kitchen in 2012 to an international, values-led business, Ethique has championed climate friendly values from the very beginning.  Here, we speak with founder Brianne West about the business’ growing expansion opportunities, the surge in ‘values-led’ brands, and what other brands get wrong about being green.  Inside Retail: What have the past few years been like for Ethique? How has the business evolved? Brianne West: It’s been an in

Recommended by IR
Fashion rental is back: Designerex looks to raise funds as demand surges
Marketplace
Fashion rental is back: Designerex looks to raise funds as demand surges
Hallenstein Glasson profits hit by Covid
Financial
Hallenstein Glasson profits hit by Covid
Lifting the logo: Inside the rebrand of Thai supermarket Lotus’s
Supermarkets
Lifting the logo: Inside the rebrand of Thai supermarket Lotus’s
What investors want: The four e-commerce metrics that matter most
Financial
What investors want: The four e-commerce metrics that matter most
Shopify buys into Australian climate-tech firm
Sustainability
Shopify buys into Australian climate-tech firm
Author's latest articles
“Like a sea of plastic”: The fight to make the supply chain sustainable
Sustainability
“Like a sea of plastic”: The fight to make the supply chain sustainable
Fleeting beauty: Inside the downward spiral of BWX
Supply chain
Fleeting beauty: Inside the downward spiral of BWX
“A real no-brainer”: Vacay Swimwear expands presence in North America
Fashion & accessories
“A real no-brainer”: Vacay Swimwear expands presence in North America
TerryWhite Chemmart talks cost of living, and what’s next
Management
TerryWhite Chemmart talks cost of living, and what’s next
“They love our product”: How Mwave caters to high-end gamers
Management
“They love our product”: How Mwave caters to high-end gamers