How Gem successfully created the go-to oral care brand for a new generation

mes to marketing toothpaste and other products – discarding primary colours, before and after images, metallic boxes, overt signage and performance claims. Instead, Gem has built a customer base by positioning oral care as part of their beauty routine. Efficacious formulas with conscious ingredients Its unique value proposition, a combination of prebiotic-rich formulas and aesthetically appealing packaging, has separated Gem from the competition and consequently created a new category of oral hygiene. “The first product we introduced to the market was our Gem Crisp Mint Toothpaste. It’s tricky launching a new product into the market. It took about four years, from idea to eventual launch,” said Geminder. The next iteration of the brand’s breakout product went on to become its bestseller. This year alone Gem has sold 200,000 units of its crisp mint triple-whitening toothpaste. Today, Gem’s oral care product line extends well beyond toothpaste to now include whitening pens, whitening strips, mouthwash, breath spray floss and an electric toothbrush. Gem is deliberate in the formulation of its “better-for-you” oral care products, understanding that its consumers don’t want to compromise. “They want products that speak to their individual aesthetic, they want products that are efficacious (perform well) and that contain ingredients that are thoughtful and have a purpose,” explained Geminder. Gem’s formulas are free from parabens, triclosan, SLS, and instead contain oral probiotics, earth minerals and natural oils – refusing to contradict and compromise on health standards. “Yes, while Gem is positioned in the oral care space, we have always been about the beautification of oral care,” said Geminder. The beautification of oral care Gem’s packaging is no accident, it defied the status quo on purpose with its sleek, pastel and minimal aesthetic to appeal to a consumer demographic that was overlooked and neglected by the oral care giants. “Traditionally, oral care brands have been clinical, archaic and boring. My aim with Gem is to offer the next generation of oral care users a brand that they can really resonate with,” said Geminder. The oral care brand has amassed a cult-like following of Gen Z and Millennial consumers who make purchase decisions based on both efficacy and aesthetics. “Our packaging takes elements from beauty and applies it to oral care. Traditional oral care packaging often lacked aesthetic appeal, with generic designs and big brands dominating the market. We saw an opportunity to challenge what is currently on shelf by beautifying our range,” said Geminder. By breaking the mould with its packaging Gem has positioned oral hygiene products as an extension of its consumers’ self-care and beauty routines despite sitting in a health and hygiene category. “We wanted our products to not only look good on the shelf but also feel good in the hands and mouths of consumers, conveying a sense of luxury that sets us apart in the market,” said Geminder. While packaging is often considered superficial or secondary when it comes to healthcare products, Gem has proven it to be an effective branding strategy that made a mundane category a mandatory purchase for its consumer base. Scaling a first-to-market product line Gem originally positioned itself as an online native brand with its e-commerce store and social media marketing strategy. The oral care brand took a multifaceted marketing approach which included partnering with influencers and content creators in tandem with a digital marketing strategy. “By partnering with influencers who share our core values and aesthetic, we’ve been able to reach a wider audience and generate authentic, engaging content that resonates with consumers on a deeper level,” explained Geminder. “From unboxing videos and tutorials to user-generated content and testimonials, these collaborations have helped amplify our brand message and foster a sense of community and trust among our followers,” she added. After creating name-brand recognition and cultivating a customer base that wants to replenish their supply in an instant, Gem is now selling its products on shelves across major retailers both nationally and internationally. Gem is stocked in Priceline pharmacies and Woolworths supermarkets across Australia nationally – two key partnerships that call back to Gem’s mission to make efficacious, beautifully branded oral care products accessible to everyone. However, its international expansion into the UK’s Boots pharmacy last year is a milestone for Gem and marks the beginning of the next chapter in the brand’s growth strategy. “Working with Boots not only gives us visibility in a new market, but allows us to access customers from around the globe,” said Geminder. “Boots’ reputation as a trusted beauty and pharmacy retailer with a strong presence in the UK has provided us with exposure and credibility, allowing us to establish a foothold in the competitive oral care market,” she concluded.