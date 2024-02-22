BusinessMarketing

How Gem successfully created the go-to oral care brand for a new generation

Gem’s oral care is disrupting a stale healthcare category for a new generation. Supplied: Gem.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
When Australian toothpaste brand Gem first launched in 2020, the oral hygiene market was dominated by major global names like Colgate and Listerine, but the response from consumers shows there was clearly a gap in the market for a disruptor brand. “My mission with Gem has always been to redefine the entire oral care experience,” Georgia Geminder, Gem’s founder, told Inside Retail. Gem’s considered approach to oral hygiene has required the business to rewrite the playbook when it comes to

