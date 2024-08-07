BusinessSupply chain

From cart to click: How technology is transforming the supermarket sector

By John Costello
No more trudging up and down the aisles, just click and get your goods delivered to your door. The convenience of buying groceries online was of great help for many shoppers during pandemic lockdowns, and it has stuck. In Australia, nearly half of consumers (48 per cent) are now shopping online at least sometimes. While online grocery sales are predicted to keep growing strongly, the majority of grocery shopping still happens in physical stores. Brick-and-mortar supermarkets remain hugely import

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay