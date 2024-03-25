BusinessStrategy

Pricing and consumer perception: Why fast-fashion brands launch premium ranges

Campaign imagery from H&M’s studio collection from A/W 2022. Supplied: H&M.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The value of luxury and premium fashion goods is often in their design, storytelling and product quality. But recently, fast-fashion brands including Zara, H&M, Mango, Urban Outfitters and Topshop have been testing limited-run premium collections in addition to their regular and frequent product drops. These collections tap into three key tenets that higher-end brands typically use to justify their higher price point: fashion-forward designs, higher-quality materials and sustainable values.&

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now