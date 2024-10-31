How MFW’s student runway opens doors for Australia’s emerging designers

’s collection titled ‘Behind The Bamboo’ blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, emphasising inclusivity, sustainability and storytelling – inspired by the craftsmanship and daily lives of Vietnamese women in his village. “The collection reflects their resilience, skill, and the beauty in everyday tasks, from weaving to caring for their families,” Tran told Inside Retail. “Each piece is crafted to honour their dedication and strength, blending traditional techniques with modern silhouettes that tell a story of heritage and pride,” he added. More inclusion For Tran and his emerging brand Nath Couture, being honoured at Melbourne Fashion Week with the MFW Student Award was confirmation that the ideas and stories he shares through his craftsmanship resonate with others. “Australia has a lot of potential for more culturally diverse and sustainable brands – Nath Couture seeks to bridge this gap by bringing a fresh perspective, incorporating cultural storytelling with a commitment to sustainable practices and ethical production,” explained Tran. “I aim to create pieces that feel authentic, with an emphasis on inclusivity and craftsmanship,” he added. But while Tran sees a lot of room for improvement around diversity and sustainability in the fashion industry, he acknowledges that the sector has come a long way. “The Australian fashion industry is embracing sustainability and diversity more openly,” Tran said. “Seeing this shift, alongside the growth of Indigenous and culturally diverse voices in fashion, is incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to be part of this transformative period,” he added. Further elevation Much like the industry at large, the economic pressure on retail and the fashion sector in particular is impacting the trajectory of many aspiring designers. According to Tran, gaining access to industry mentorships, funding for sustainable materials, and collaborations with local artisans would be invaluable in the development of his brand. “Opportunities to showcase internationally and connect with supply chains focused on ethical production would also help scale Nath Couture responsibly,” explained Tran. The dynamic and challenging fashion industry really drives home the significance of Melbourne Fashion Week’s student collection runway. “Platforms like MFW give emerging designers exposure and the chance to present their work to industry leaders, buyers, and a broader audience,” shared Tran. They open doors to networking, real-world experience, and constructive feedback, which are essential for building a sustainable career in fashion,” he added. Tran participated in Melbourne Fashion Week 2023 and while he didn’t make it as a finalist, that runway was the exposure that led to celebrities wearing his work on the red carpet at last year’s NGV Gala. Receiving the MFW Student Award not only validated all his hard work but is now motivating him to push forward with the next phase of Nath Couture. “I aim to expand Nath Couture by refining my collections, developing a sustainable production model, and exploring retail partnerships,” he concluded. “I also plan to launch an online platform, allowing me to reach a global audience while focusing on unique, culturally inspired pieces.”