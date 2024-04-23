BusinessStrategy

How Japan’s love for denim is influencing Levi’s premium collections

Made In Japan products made from selvedge denim is one of Levi’s fastest growing capsules. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The brand that invented blue jeans, Levi’s, is reaching back into its archives to sell denim fans a piece of history with its premium Levi’s Vintage Clothing (LVC) offering. Looking back in time to drive future growth is an opportunity afforded to few brands but Levi’s rich history – the business was founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Levi Strauss – offers endless stories and inspiration for the LVC collections. But this is not a replication of history, Inside Retail spoke to Nuholt H

