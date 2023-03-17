Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Professional|Fashion & accessories

“A real no-brainer”: Vacay Swimwear expands presence in North America

User Image
Dean Blake
March 17, 20234 mins read
Six years after its launch, Vacay Swimwear now has a presence across Australia, the US, Canada, Europe and parts of Asia. Here, we catch up with co-founders Jordan Kallios and Corey Decandia to talk about what’s next for the brand. Inside Retail: To start with, can you tell us a bit about Vacay Swimwear and how it came to be? Corey Decadnai: We’re in our sixth year of operations now. The business formed when Jordan and I were at university, both studying marketing. In our final year,

Recommended by IR
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return this year, dates revealed
Fashion & accessories
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return this year, dates revealed
Dior Hotel Particulier in Paris reopens after a two-year refurbishment
Openings & closings
Dior Hotel Particulier in Paris reopens after a two-year refurbishment
How Louis Vuitton is creating a legacy for the next generation of designers
Luxury
How Louis Vuitton is creating a legacy for the next generation of designers
GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit
Financial
GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit
Woolworths phasing out single-use plastic bags in WA
Sustainability
Woolworths phasing out single-use plastic bags in WA
Author's latest articles
TerryWhite Chemmart talks cost of living, and what’s next
Management
TerryWhite Chemmart talks cost of living, and what’s next
“They love our product”: How Mwave caters to high-end gamers
Management
“They love our product”: How Mwave caters to high-end gamers
How online retailers are navigating the benefits and pitfalls of pop-ups
Pureplay
How online retailers are navigating the benefits and pitfalls of pop-ups
Three branding lessons from Kathmandu’s head of marketing Richard Dalke
Marketing
Three branding lessons from Kathmandu’s head of marketing Richard Dalke
How retailers are tackling gender inequality this IWD
Marketing
How retailers are tackling gender inequality this IWD