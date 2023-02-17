Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Professional|Travel retail

Behind the rise of ultra-prestige products in Asia’s travel retail market

User Image
Anil Prabha
February 17, 20233 mins read
As travel picks up in Southeast Asia, retailers, brands and marketers are revving up promotions and campaigns to encourage consumers to splurge on impulse purchases. “We have ambitious plans for 2023, with a number of exciting launches, collaborations and pop-ups in the pipeline, all with the aim to help us deliver memorable and premium retail experiences for travellers visiting our duty free stores globally,” Liya Zhang, vice president of marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, tol

Recommended by IR
Still wondering what the metaverse is? Here’s what you need to know
Fashion & accessories
Still wondering what the metaverse is? Here’s what you need to know
Former Mastercard exec to head up e-gift retailer Prezzee
HR
Former Mastercard exec to head up e-gift retailer Prezzee
Wesfarmers eyes silver linings in subscription, health and beauty
Omnichannel
Wesfarmers eyes silver linings in subscription, health and beauty
Analysis: Asian retailers face inflation squeeze
Supply chain
Analysis: Asian retailers face inflation squeeze
Can Hollywood star Margot Robbie make Barbie the next Lego?
Marketing
Can Hollywood star Margot Robbie make Barbie the next Lego?
Author's latest articles
How Havaianas’ Robert Esser built a career bringing global brands to Asia
Sports & adventure
How Havaianas’ Robert Esser built a career bringing global brands to Asia
Major fashion brands tied to garment worker exploitation in Myanmar: report
Supply chain
Major fashion brands tied to garment worker exploitation in Myanmar: report
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
HR
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste
Sustainability
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia
Sports & adventure
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia