Exploring Seoul’s trendsetting street style and cafe culture 

rs, this local unisex streetwear brand was born in Seoul in 2014 and since then it has collaborated with retail giants like Puma and Zara and stocked at major international retailers. Despite its success, Ader Error has retained its cult status and air of mystery and intrigue. Both the team and the brand’s four co-founders remain anonymous. I’ve been following Ader Error for a while on Instagram and given my own personal style is streetwear-led, I’m a big fan of its loose tees, oversized sweaters and baggy fits. I was super keen to check out one of its stores. Located in the hip university neighbourhood of Hongdae, from the outside, the Ader Error store almost looks more like an edgy art gallery set within an old, rundown building. When you step inside, you enter a small space with tinted windows, a mirrored sculpture, and a team member who greets you, invites you in and politely asks you to avoid taking video footage from the inside. If I didn’t previously know that Ader was an actual store, I’d have no idea where I was – it was pretty intriguing. Then to access the main part of the store, you walk through another entry, where you stumble into what almost looks like a home, with a wooden staircase and doors that lead to other rooms. Not a single product was on display (to actually see products, you have to go up the stairs to the second level). The Ader store is filled with little surprises. I was amazed by all the quirky nooks and crannies that were dedicated to showing cleverly branded artworks, like the coffee cup light installation. I also loved the creative design gestures, like the skateboard clothing rack, the pink bathtub filled with plants and an old-school record turntable. Then there was the upside-down living room, complete with an aircon, lampshade and pile of books on the ‘ceiling’. It created a fun, immersive experience that felt like you were on a path of discovery, wherever you turned. While there were many cool features in the store, the curation of the products was quite restrained, so you never felt visually overwhelmed. Only one item of each product was on display, it was almost gallery-like. Throughout the entire space, Ader challenges customers to question the purpose and intention of the brand and store. Is it a showroom? Is it an art gallery? Is it a well-curated shop? Is it paying homage to the future or the past? The quirkiness and out-of-the-box thinking really kept me on my toes. Pan Am’s retro store design. Source: Supplied Pan Am, Seongsu-dong: Take flight into a space unknown You might remember Pan Am as a US airline that thrived during the 1950s and ’70s, then ceased operations in 1991. Now, it has been reimagined as a retro fashion and lifestyle brand based in Seoul. It is aimed at Millennials and Gen Z and features casual menswear, womenswear, homewares and accessories. I visited the 330sqm flagship store that opened last year in Seongsu-dong, known as “the Brooklyn of Seoul” and one of the hottest neighbourhoods for cool fashion. From the outside, the Pan Am flagship looks like an old apartment block with an intriguing circular entrance – it’s a bright blue tunnel that customers walk through to check out the actual store. Once I stepped through, it was like I was in a time warp and I had been transported to another place and time within a large concrete shell made of glass and steel. Taking design cues from Pan Am’s glory days in the ’70s, the store’s colour palette is the airline’s signature blue and white and showcases air travel-inspired features. For example, there are conveyor belts, the display table of concrete blocks resembling an airport check-in counter, large aeroplane porthole windows and machinery from the airline’s archives. There’s even a split-flap display board with the names of independent artists with whom Pan Am has collaborated. It looks and even sounds like an old-school arrivals and departure display – you can hear it flipping to and fro when you walk by. The Pan Am store is evidence that through careful consideration of store planning and the use of certain finishes, design has the power to re-create a moment in time. The physical parameters of the store draw the customer in from the street through the bright entry tunnel and transport them into a concrete box through the customer’s curiosity, leading to a space unknown. Cafe Onion, located in the “Brooklyn” of Seoul. Source: Supplied Cafe Onion, Seongsu: The cool kids’ cuppa Cafe Onion is not your typical bakery. There are actually three Cafe Onions in Seoul, each with a completely different aesthetic. The one that I visited in Seongsu has an industrial vibe to it, located amongst car mechanics and warehouses. The building opened in the 1970s. It has been a supermarket, restaurant, repair shop and, most recently, a metal factory. The rustic space pays respect to these industrial roots, featuring aged concrete, exposed materials, rusted-on railings and minimal furniture. It’s in stark contrast to the pretty pastries on display. The cafe also features two spaces for seating, a courtyard and a rooftop. Cafe Onion is just one of several surprising cafes in Seoul. There’s Cafe Yeonnam-dong 223-14, which is like stepping into a black-and-white cartoon that’s come to life. It’s themed around a Korean drama called W – Two Worlds. There’s also Zapangi, a cafe hidden behind a vending machine, and Jean Frigo, an underground cafe hidden behind a cafe. It’s also worth visiting the Cafe Onion near Gyeongbokgung Palace, which is set within a traditional Korean home from the 14th century, known as a hanok – think old-school roof tiles, beautiful wooden fixtures and even an area where guests can sit on the floor on cushions (after having removed their shoes). Container turned Nike store. Source: Supplied Nike, Common Ground: Creativity in a container Common Ground is a shopping mall where all the stores are located within shipping containers. It’s the result of an experiment to revitalise unused land in the middle of the city, near Konkuk University. Common Ground’s tenancy mix is made up of on-trend emerging labels as well as more established brands like Nike. I really appreciate the design creativity involved to bring life back into this part of the area and the problem-solving required to make use of shipping containers. In terms of dining and entertainment, there are hipster restaurants and cafes, food trucks as well as regular events, exhibitions and performances. It’s another great place that Gen Z Koreans love to hang out. One of my favourite spaces within Common Ground was the Nike store, which was fun and vibrant, reflecting the customer base and local area. I loved the coloured, speckled floors and curtains, the vibrant carpeted areas that define the different spaces and the pops of colour throughout. Many sporting retailers tend to have stores that look quite functional, but this store was warm and welcoming, featuring curved fixtures and softer colours, like the blush-pink velvet seating. I also liked how the storage units had graphics on the front, so they could become a key feature of the store behind the point of sale. Space in a shipping container is limited, but Nike found a way to bring it to life and create an engaging customer experience. Change rooms are often neglected in shops, but in this Nike store, they were a reflection of the brand’s care and consideration for its customers. People are provided with slippers to wear in the changerooms (similar to how many Asian households typically operate). They are also required to wear fabric face coverings to protect the clothes from any makeup transfer. Meanwhile, the change rooms are spacious and the use of colourful rugs, acoustic panelling and cork help soften the area and make people feel at home. I visited Seoul for only a few days, but I was struck by the number of immersive experiences and engaging retail spaces. There are no limits around what designers can explore and when they execute successfully, customers are willing to join them on the journey. As a result, Korean customers’ expectations of retail experiences are arguably high. With the world continuing to open for travel and new spaces constantly being shared through my Instagram feed, I definitely want to return to Korea and explore more of this thriving city.