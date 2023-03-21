Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
E-commerce|Marketplace

“Trust will remain paramount”: Ebay Australia MD David Ramadge

Image: Supplied
User Image
Anil Prabha
March 21, 20233 mins read
Inside Retail: What are your expectations for the year ahead?  David Ramadge: As inflation and interest rates continue to rise, we are starting to see these macroeconomic factors affect the industry.  Value will be a top priority for consumers throughout 2023 and buyers will be increasingly savvy about finding the best savings. In 2022, some retailers overstocked their products so the start of 2023 will see retailers selling through their remaining goods and offering steep discounts to

Recommended by IR
“Making the invisible visible”: How Trademutt is more than a workwear brand
Fashion & accessories
“Making the invisible visible”: How Trademutt is more than a workwear brand
Step inside fitness brand LSKD’s first experiential retail showroom
Supply chain
Step inside fitness brand LSKD’s first experiential retail showroom
‘Passion never fails’: Why Casetify is going all in on the metaverse
Security
‘Passion never fails’: Why Casetify is going all in on the metaverse
Despite administration, Ginger & Smart owner is still ‘very bullish’
Openings & closings
Despite administration, Ginger & Smart owner is still ‘very bullish’
Winning Group reveals plans for ‘lifestyle and luxury’ showroom
Store design
Winning Group reveals plans for ‘lifestyle and luxury’ showroom
Author's latest articles
Why Shopee is optimistic about the long-term rise of e-commerce in SEA
Marketplace
Why Shopee is optimistic about the long-term rise of e-commerce in SEA
Nicobar, the mindful Indian brand that is on the cusp of global expansion
Furniture & homewares
Nicobar, the mindful Indian brand that is on the cusp of global expansion
Three senior retail leaders weigh in on the state of supply chains in 2023
Supply chain
Three senior retail leaders weigh in on the state of supply chains in 2023
Here’s what retailers need to know about social media use in Apac: Report
Marketing
Here’s what retailers need to know about social media use in Apac: Report
Amidst high inflation, sari-sari stores are a lifeline for Filipinos
Store tech
Amidst high inflation, sari-sari stores are a lifeline for Filipinos