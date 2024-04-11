Why the “real momentum” behind resale will come from emerging markets: report

ring and recycling goods. The report underscored the pivotal role of younger generations in driving these sustainable practices. With economic pressures mounting, Gen Z and Millennials are embracing secondhand shopping as a means of acquiring stylish items at affordable prices. Jorge Zuniga, senior sustainability insights consultant at Euromonitor International, spoke to Inside Retail about the financial considerations behind this shift, emphasising that secondhand shopping enables younger consumers to align with their values without compromising their budgets. A birds eye view According to Zuniga, global consumer sentiment is increasingly prioritising sustainability. In a recent survey, he said 64 per cent of global consumers are taking proactive steps in their daily lives to make a positive impact. “Yet, roughly half of these well-intentioned individuals struggle with feelings of guilt, feeling that they’re unintentionally part of the problem they’re trying to tackle. They point out that the high cost and limited variety of sustainable products are significant barriers in their journey towards greener shopping habits,” he told Inside Retail. In today’s uncertain economy, he added that consumers are embracing frugality, and this trend is not limited to essential items but also extends to discretionary ones like fashion. “The secondhand market is an exciting solution, offering quality, often designer items, at a fraction of the original price. Moreover, it offers an avenue to free up wardrobes and generate additional income,” he added. However, Zuniga noted that certain barriers, particularly in electronics and appliances, can make repairs challenging. He said that’s why the “Right to Repair” movement is so important. “Gaining traction in Europe and the US, this initiative seeks to mandate manufacturers to provide consumers and repair shops with key resources such as repair information, tools, and spare parts, making sustainable consumer behaviour more accessible, affordable and therefore mainstream,” he pointed out. Gen Z and Millennials Zuniga reiterated that Generation Z and Millennials are undeniably driving this trend towards sustainability. He said secondhand shopping serves as a prime example. For these young individuals, previously owned items are not just ‘used goods.’ They see them as unique, sustainable, and even stylish. “In fact, Gen Z is leading this trend, with 44 per cent purchasing pre-loved clothing, marginally surpassing Millennials. This demonstrates their staunch commitment to curbing fashion waste and promoting a circular economy,” he explained. Millennials, on the other hand, are leading ‘Green Spenders’, with 28 per cent willing to pay more for eco-friendly products. He said they’re not only aware of environmental issues but are also willing to invest in solutions, making them an attractive target for businesses, as they are prepared to financially support their sustainable values. “Moreover, Gen Z and Millennials are proficient in using social media platforms. They harness these tools to heighten awareness, influence attitudes, and demand brand transparency,” he elaborated. The bigger picture According to Zuniga, the secondhand market is evolving in fascinating ways across the globe, driven by the awareness around sustainability and corporate environmental responsibility. “In developed markets, we’re seeing an expansion of resale services, with consumers placing high value on sustainability. Brands such as H&M, are launching pre-loved services in collaboration with platforms like ThredUp, and even luxury brands like Alfonso Dominguez are exploring rental models,” he added. However, he said the real momentum is in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, where secondhand shopping provides financial relief for consumers. “Countries like India, China, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Vietnam are leading this shift, not just engaging with the secondhand market, but also indicating strong intent to increase their spending in this sector,” he noted. As online secondhand offerings expand and cultural perceptions evolve, he believes the potential for growth in these regions is immense given the large number of potential consumers. Meanwhile, in Latin America, secondhand models are gaining ground as well. They offer lower- and middle-income segments an accessible entry point to quality and premium products. Department stores are integrating secondhand sellers’ products into their stores, creating a synergy between affordability and sustainability. However, he said it’s crucial to remember that for secondhand strategies to truly succeed, they must align with waste management and consumer education initiatives. “It’s vital to prevent garments from journeying from developed to emerging nations only to end up in landfills, like those in Chile’s Atacama desert or Ghana’s illegal dumpsites and water bodies,” he pointed out. Final thoughts According to Zuniga, emerging markets are poised to influence sustainable consumer behaviour in the coming years, with India, China, Brazil, and Mexico leading the pack due to their vast consumer base, burgeoning middle class, and growing economies. “In China, the appeal of plant-based diets is evident with a significant market share dedicated to tofu derivatives and plant-based dairy products,” he said. India, on the other hand, is seeing a surge in vegetarian claims in the food and beverage sector, with a noticeable uptick in weight management and wellbeing categories from Q4 2022 to Q4 2023. Zuniga mentioned that a key challenge for companies will be navigating the sustainability ‘say-do’ gap. Consumers, globally, are aware of the need for sustainable practices but are looking for support from corporations to make these practices affordable and accessible. “The expectation is for businesses to go beyond mere rhetoric and leverage economies of scale to offer sustainable options at reasonable prices. The era of charging a premium for sustainability is fading as consumers grapple with an uncertain economic climate and continue to make frugal decisions,” he stressed. As scrutiny on sustainability intensifies, so will the need for companies to substantiate their green claims. Regulations such as the EU Green Claims Directive are driving this change, pushing companies to provide verifiable information about the environmental impact of their products, thus shielding consumers from the risk of greenwashing. “In essence, the brands that will thrive in this evolving landscape are those that make sustainability simple, communicate with transparency, and design products with a circular economy mindset,” he concluded.