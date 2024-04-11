BusinessSustainability

Why the “real momentum” behind resale will come from emerging markets: report

By Anil Prabha
In an era marked by escalating living expenses and an ever-growing environmental consciousness, consumers worldwide are reshaping their purchasing behaviours, with potentially significant impacts on the retail industry.  A recent report by Euromonitor International shed light on the normalisation of secondhand shopping and the revival of repair culture, finding that the trend is particularly pronounced in the Asia-Pacific region, where consumers exhibit a strong inclination towards repairin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now