“This is a milestone in our expansion efforts”: Levi’s GM for South Asia

The opening of the new Nexus Mall store is a milestone in our strategic expansion efforts in the South Asia region," he told Inside Retail. Gor said that as a vibrant metropolis and burgeoning fashion hub, Bengaluru is a prime location for Levi's to enhance its brand presence and engage a diverse customer base, in line with its strategic vision for growth and innovation. "Nexus Mall is also a prominent hotspot in the local shopping landscape, and having our largest mall store in India to date located here is part of our efforts to be present wherever our consumers are," he added. This new store also underscores its steadfast commitment to a DTC-first (direct-to-consumer-first) strategy, highlighting its dedication to delivering exceptional and immersive retail experiences to its customers. "With this new store, we aim to create a destination where shoppers can interact with the Levi's brand, fostering authenticity and self-expression," he noted. The store The new Levi's store at Nexus Mall in Bengaluru is designed in the brand's NextGen Indigo store format. Every aspect, from its deep indigo walls to its intuitive product layout and lounge area, signifies a progression within the brand's large store format. The store boasts an extensive range for both men and women, showcasing classics like the 501 and Trucker Jacket in various colorways alongside the latest denim lifestyle offerings. The diverse product lineup also includes trend-focused items such as a new range of women's fits spanning flare, straight, and loose styles, complemented by colour-blocked denim tops, corset styles, and cropped options to complete any look. For men, there is also advanced stretch denim for all-day comfort, an expanded range of loose jeans, and versatile choices from button-down shirts and polos to signature graphic and logo tees suitable for any occasion. Beyond the extensive product offerings, the store also distinguishes itself through the iconic Levi's Tailor Shop, which offers personalisation and customisation options to customers. "This dedication to individuality and inclusivity transforms the store into more than just a retail space; the store also becomes a place for denim enthusiasts to connect, express themselves authentically, and foster a sense of community and belonging," Gor pointed out. The overall vision Gor reiterated that as part of the brand's DTC-first strategy, it aims to be a truly consumer-centric, omnichannel retailer. A key part of that is creating immersive, hybrid, brick-and-mortar experiences that resonate with customers. "As a brand, we are deeply committed to engaging with our consumers, and we are constantly seeking out the ideal collaborations to enhance the experience at our stores," he said. A recent example was the "New Fits, Infinite Possibilities" campaign which featured brand ambassador and fashion icon Deepika Padukone. "With close to 15 fits to choose from – the retro-inspired flare, the laid-back loose, and the timeless classic straight – there is something for everyone, a pair for every mood, style, and occasion," he added. Gor acknowledges that its consumers, especially the younger ones start their retail journeys online, and afterwards, the conversion happens in-store. Through its DTC focus, the brand is investing in both physical stores and online platforms to create an omnichannel experience. "From a store footprint perspective, we currently have over 400 retail locations across more than 150 cities, including mainline and outlet stores," he noted. On the brand front, Gor said the brand is committed to remaining at the centre of culture and having the strength of its brands drive local growth. The brand will continue to seek out and form strong partnerships and collaborations that resonate with customers. "We also aim to increase our agility in responding to trends and needs that are important to our customers, to capture key opportunities and deliver a wide variety of Levi's products to the denim enthusiasts in India," he elaborated.One example of this kind of product innovation is its Performance Cool (Levi's Cool) series, which was created specifically with lightweight denim to cater to customers who live in warmer climates.