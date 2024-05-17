IndiaStore tech

“This is a milestone in our expansion efforts”: Levi’s GM for South Asia

By Anil Prabha
In the heart of Bengaluru in India, amidst the vibrant streets of Koramangala, Levi’s has unveiled its largest mall store in India at Nexus Mall.  The grand opening marks a significant chapter in Levi Strauss & Co’s expansive retail strategy within the country.  The new 6000-square-foot store not only underscores the denim brand’s commitment to the Indian market but also showcases its innovative NextGen Indigo store concept, designed to enhance the consumer shopping e

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now