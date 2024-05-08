BusinessSupermarkets

“No immediate impact”: Experts weigh in on Senate Committee’s recommendations

(Source: Bigstock.)
By Tamera Francis
This week, the Senate Committee on Supermarket Prices made 14 recommendations for the Government to consider amending the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 to end the alleged price gouging of the major supermarkets. The Committee’s Competition and Consumer Amendment (Divestiture Powers) Bill 2024 was made public on Tuesday, after a months-long inquiry and tense hearings with the chief executives of Coles and Woolworths. The Bill seeks to “address circumstances where a corporation has, or is

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now