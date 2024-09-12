IR ProOpenings & closings

Miniso’s giant Indonesian flagship reveals true scope of its global ambitions 

By Irene Dong
Founded in 2013, Chinese lifestyle brand Miniso unveiled its largest flagship store yet in Jakarta, Indonesia, last month – and promptly set a new global single-day sales record of over US$166,000.  The store, located in Jakarta’s Central Park Mall, boasts nearly 3000sqm and was under construction for nearly 10 months. It features a design concept of Dream Castle Park and offers eight product categories with three IP zones: Harry Potter, Sanrio, and Disney.   “Indonesia, as the worl

