Meet Minimalist, the fast-growing Indian skincare brand set for global growth

wavering dedication to empowering individuals through informed skincare choices underscores Minimalist’s mission to redefine beauty standards globally. With a clear roadmap for future expansion, including a focus on European markets and solidifying its presence in key regions, Minimalist is poised to ascend as a leading force in the global skincare landscape. Onwards and upwards Despite launching just a few years ago in 2020, Minimalist has quickly gained a following in India. The brand reportedly sells one in every four skincare serums in the market. According to Yadav, the brand’s success in India has paved the way for its expansion into international markets. “We first started with Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia on the insight that a good number of people are looking for efficient active-based products. After the success there, we are now moving to countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia where the insight has been similar,” he told Inside Retail. Yadav said the decision stems from its vision to offer premium skincare solutions to a wider audience globally, where there is a growing demand for high-quality, transparent skincare products. Transparency has been a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy going forward, and Yadav cites this as a strength in an industry that is known for its opacity. “We ensure radical transparency by openly sharing information about our ingredients, sourcing practices, and manufacturing processes. Through clear communication and honest dialogue, we empower consumers to make informed choices about their skincare regimen,” he added. To address diverse skin concerns, the brand prioritises educational initiatives aimed at empowering consumers with knowledge about skincare ingredients, routines and practices. “Our blog, social media platforms, and educational events serve as valuable resources for consumers seeking reliable skincare information. We also encourage consumers to reach out to us via social media where our skin experts help them find the right skincare routine as per their skin type or skin concerns,” he noted. The expansion According to Yadav, expanding into new markets comes with challenges such as adapting to local regulations, understanding consumer preferences, and establishing distribution networks. “We addressed these challenges through thorough market research, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to delivering products tailored to each market’s unique needs,” he said. Yadav is a big fan of TikTok. He said the social media platform is “the go-to” in many countries. As the platform attracts a younger audience, this fits perfectly with the brand’s aspirations. “We use TikTok Shops to reach and engage with our target audience effectively by creating engaging content, collaborating with influencers, and offering exclusive promotions,” he explained. He went on to say that the team works with influencers using the live shopping feature regularly to get the word out about its products. This allows the brand to connect with a younger demographic and showcase its products in an interactive and relatable manner. Yadav said the brand is planning to expand into Europe and solidify its presence in key markets like the UK, US, Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman) and Southeast Asia. “We are considering strategies such as localised marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships with retailers, and investment in digital infrastructure to enhance brand visibility and accessibility,” he said. Carving out a niche In a saturated skincare market, Yadav believes the Minimalist brand can differentiate itself from other brands by its unwavering commitment towards transparency, efficacy and affordability. “Our commitment to catering to the skincare needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers sets us apart, as we prioritise simplicity and science-backed formulations which are clinically tested. We also share our reports with them so that they can make an informed decision,” he elaborated. Yadav’s vision is to make high-quality skincare products accessible to everyone. “I am completely committed to this. I believe that every consumer deserves to know about active-based skincare products and should be better informed after iterating with any touchpoint of Minimalist,” he opined. The brand’s research and development is done completely in-house, and its products undergo rigorous testing. Its formulations are crafted using premium ingredients and cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead, Yadav aims to continue innovating and expanding the brand’s product portfolio to address evolving consumer needs. The brand recently launched a hair care range and is venturing into body care. “We will keep bringing innovative active-based products as per consumer needs and expand our portfolio. Our current key milestone is to expand our global footprint. We are focused on launching Minimalist into other key geographies soon like Europe,” he concluded.