BusinessFashion & accessories

Love, Bonito CEO talks rebranding and subverting stereotypes about Asian women

By Anil Prabha
In a bold move aimed at redefining the narrative surrounding Asian women’s fashion, leading Southeast Asian womenswear brand, Love, Bonito, has announced a significant overhaul of its brand identity and assortment strategy.  Central to Love, Bonito’s evolution is the introduction of a more curated assortment strategy, reflecting over a decade of customer insights and leveraging cutting-edge technology.  According to Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito, the rebranding was about ampl

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now