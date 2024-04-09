How Malaysia’s iMotorbike is disrupting the market and building community

e three-storey showroom, covering an area of 46,806 square feet and showcasing a curated selection of over 1500 pre-owned motorbikes, is a testament to iMotorbikes’ rise since its humble beginnings in 2017. From a modest apartment to a thriving online platform and now a sprawling physical space, iMotorbike’s journey exemplifies innovation, quality, and a steadfast commitment to its customers. In an exclusive interview, Sharmeen Looi, chief marketing officer and co-founder of iMotorbike, delves into the company’s origin story and its vision for the future. New beginnings According to Looi, the vision for the new showroom was to provide “an immersive environment where customers could not only buy and sell bikes but also connect with fellow riders”. She recognised the need for a destination that offered more than just a transactional experience. The goal was to provide an inspiring environment where customers could view, test ride, and explore a wide range of motorcycles all under one roof. “Additionally, we wanted to provide essential services such as a workshop, bike washes, and detailing, enhancing the overall experience for our customers,” she told Inside Retail. Looi said the brand’s focus on accessibility and convenience reflects its understanding of today’s fast-paced world. “We wanted to create a space where riders could easily access everything they need and where they could connect with experts and fellow enthusiasts. Overall, our goal with the new showroom was to create a hub that fosters community, learning, and immersion in the world of motorcycling,” she noted. The team at iMotorbike is composed of industry experts, equipped to offer personalised guidance and recommendations tailored to each individual’s preferences. The online marketplace Southeast Asia’s motorcycle market is expected to reach US$31.75 billion in revenue this year and grow at a CAGR of 2.37 per cent to reach US$34.87 billion by 2028. One of the primary drivers of iMotorbike’s rapid expansion in this market is its comprehensive online marketplace, offering a diverse range of used motorbikes across various brands. “By transitioning online, we’ve significantly widened our reach, enabling us to cater to a broader audience and better meet our customers’ needs,” Looi pointed out. The team aims to achieve this through personalised communication, targeted promotions, and other initiatives aimed at expressing gratitude to its loyal customer base. “By prioritising customer satisfaction and engagement, we intend to solidify our position in the market and continue our upward trajectory in the future,” she elaborated. From a talent pipeline perspective, the company’s partnership with STDC aims to provide avenues for young people in the area to develop their technical skills through training programs, workshops and hands-on experiences. Looi said this collaboration offers a direct pathway for students to transition into full-time employment at iMotorbike. “By offering them employment opportunities, we not only contribute to the growth of our industry but also provide tangible benefits to the local youth, including stable employment and career advancement prospects,” she explained. Details matter For the brand, ensuring the quality and reliability of pre-owned motorcycles is paramount, and there are six inspection centres across Klang Valley, along with two more in Seremban and Kelantan. The inspection process involves checking 170 points, and experts thoroughly examine each motorcycle’s mechanical, electrical and cosmetic components to gauge its overall condition accurately. There is also an in-house workshop dedicated to mini refurbishments, ensuring every motorcycle gets the necessary maintenance and enhancements to guarantee its safety and reliability on the road. Every motorcycle sold through the platform has a six-day return policy and six-month warranty. Looi said that in the near future, customers can expect several technological advancements and new features. The team plans to introduce booking payment via online channels for faster and easier transactions. Additionally, the team is developing a community-driven hub where enthusiasts can connect, share experiences and access valuable information. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also going to be at the forefront of the brand’s plan going forward. “We’re investing in AI-powered features to personalise the customer experience, streamline processes, and provide tailored recommendations based on individual preferences and browsing behaviour,” she stressed. In the coming year, the primary goal is to achieve an annual revenue of RM 30 million (US$6.3 million) and maintain a transaction rate of 1000 units per month. “Through continuous innovation and strategic expansion, we aspire to solidify our position as an industry leader and fulfil our vision for iMotorbike,” she concluded.