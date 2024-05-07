Levi’s GM for Southeast Asia explains why the region “holds immense potential”

h bespoke touches of embroidery, patches, and fabric panelling. Echoing the brand’s ethos of originality, the store curates an eclectic ensemble, showcasing seasonal exclusives and collaborative endeavours with cultural luminaries. The store According to Sameer Koul, general manager for Southeast Asia and country manager for Levi’s Thailand, the CentralWorld store is yet another milestone for the company as it looks to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia. “The region holds immense potential, with its vibrant markets and growing consumer base of young millennials and Gen Z shoppers. Bangkok, in particular, is a prime shopping destination for both international visitors and local shoppers alike,” he told Inside Retail. Koul said that this store is emblematic of its growth strategy in Southeast Asia for multiple reasons, as the company aims to deliver a wide and diverse array of products and apparel to its customers through best-in-class retail experiences. “This store ticks all those boxes – it has an extensive product assortment, features our cutting-edge NextGen Indigo format, and is in one of the most popular malls in Bangkok,” he added. Direct to consumer Koul said that the brand’s operations in Thailand are 100 per cent owned and operated, and this store is no exception. This is in line with the brand’s strategy of being direct-to-consumer first. “At its core, being direct-to-consumer-first means obsessing over what our customers want and need; and then going above and beyond to meet them where they’re at. With this store, we’re even better equipped to do just that,” he noted. One example of this is the Tailor Shop, where shoppers can make their apparel truly their own. Thai shoppers, especially the youth, take pride and pleasure in putting their personal touch in fashion, according to Koul. “They can be as imaginative and as expressive as they want to be – anything from embroidery, to distressing their jeans, to adding patches, pins, and fabric panelling,” he said. This NextGen Indigo store also offers style lounges and elevated fitting rooms where guests can receive personalised shopping guidance from in-store experts. There are also LED-powered entry archways and in-store panels to push a feed of experiential content. Collaborations are key In Thailand, the brand is teaming up with Sundae Kids for a limited-edition collection. Koul said Sundae Kids is known for its heartwarming and relatable art that resonates deeply with fans, especially among the Gen Z demographic. Beyond apparel and product collaborations, he said that the brand’s partnerships with music festivals like Rolling Loud also speak to its goal of being at the heart of youth culture. “In fact, at last year’s Rolling Loud stop in Pattaya, a crowd of close to 90,000 over three days had access to the Levi’s x Rolling Loud capsule collection featuring exclusive limited edition merchandise,” he pointed out. Koul said that these kinds of collaborations and partnerships allow the brand to remain top-of-mind and part of the cultural conversation. In Thailand, the brand’s Performance Cool Line, a range of apparel made with lightweight denim and moisture-wicking technology, is also quite popular as it’s suited to the hot and humid climate. The bigger picture According to Koul, as CentralWorld is one of the most popular malls in Bangkok, it made perfect sense as the location of the largest Levi’s store in Southeast Asia to date. “Bangkok is indeed a top tourism destination in Asia, and part of that allure lies in its world-class shopping that attracts international consumers from all over the region. We hope that our store will capture some of this demand,” he said. As part of its direct-to-consumer-first strategy, Koul reiterated that the brand wants to be a truly omnichannel retailer – and a key part of that is creating immersive, hybrid, brick-and-mortar experiences. “We want our stores to become all-in-one shopping destinations where fans of our brand can shop, socialise, customise, and hopefully, build a deeper and more meaningful relationship with our brand,” he added. He believes that Thailand and the wider Southeast Asia region hold immense potential for the brand. “In many markets in the region, including Thailand, we see a vibrant and dynamic consumer base of youths who are in step with fashion and always ahead of trends. We’ll look to continue tailoring our offerings and experiences to meet their evolving needs,” he concluded.