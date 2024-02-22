How Kklue is redefining fine jewellery in Hong Kong’s Harbour City mall

oman. The pop-up store serves as a physical embodiment of Kklue’’s ethos, inviting visitors to explore an array of handcrafted treasures, from the signature ‘Unlock’ collection to the enchanting collaboration with Smiley. With its roots deeply embedded in the vibrant culture of Hong Kong, Kklue embodies a spirit of empowerment, encouraging women to embrace their individuality and celebrate their sparkle. The journey so far According to Zhou, transitioning from the corporate world to jewellery design and gemology was driven by a desire to unleash her creativity and gain a holistic understanding of business operations. “I was inspired by the timeless beauty of jewellery and sought the autonomy to make decisions and take control of my own venture, ultimately empowering me to channel my passion into a meaningful pursuit,” she told Inside Retail. She went on to say that the name ‘Kklue’ is a variation of ‘clue’ and represents her personal journey of exploring growth and insight. “This name reflects our brand philosophy as we connect with women who share a similar mindset, drawing design inspiration from their empowering stories, which in turn fuels our brand with endless possibilities,” she added. The ‘Unlock’ collection gained recognition after winning the DFA Design for Asia 2021 Silver Award. The DFA Design for Asia Awards is the flagship program of Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC). Zhou said the collection was inspired by the relentless pursuit of self-discovery within the community, symbolising the idea of unlocking life’s possibilities. “Encouraging personalisation through engraved ‘keywords of life’ on the lock design fosters positive conversations, representing a larger movement of empowerment. This concept echoes the powerful spirit of our community and adds depth to the collection’s impact,” she noted. Affordability with quality and originality One of the distinctive features of Kklue’s offerings is that it focuses on affordable designer fine jewellery while maintaining quality and originality. “We strike a balance between affordability and craftsmanship by meticulously selecting materials, employing efficient production methods, and maintaining streamlined operations. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on cost-effectiveness, we ensure that our jewellery remains high-quality and original while remaining accessible to our customers,” she said. The business is guided by the #WeShineTogether philosophy, which Zhou explained as emphasising unity, empowerment, and inclusivity in its approach to jewellery design. “Our collections are derived from our customers’ real stories, with their inspirational journeys being transformed into meaningful jewellery pieces that share positive messages with the world,” she noted. Zhou said this collaborative process not only celebrates individual stories but also fosters a community “where we shine together, creating a positive and inclusive space for all”. Carving out a niche Collaboration is becoming a significant aspect of Kklue’s offerings, and the recent collaboration with Smiley, the iconic yellow smiley-face design, which was created over 50 years ago in France, is a perfect example of this. Zhou said that this approach to selecting collaboration opportunities is centred around shared values and a commitment to promoting positive messages and emotions. “Our recent collaboration with Smiley reflects this ethos, as both brands are dedicated to encouraging positivity and spreading uplifting messages to the world. By partnering with like-minded entities, we aim to create collaborative narratives that resonate with our community and contribute to a collective message of empowerment and optimism,” she pointed out. The Harbour City pop-up marks Kklue’s first offline presence in Hong Kong. Zhou said that the decision behind this was to provide a unique, hands-on experience for its customers. “As the founder, having the opportunity to meet customers face to face has been truly rewarding, allowing us to witness our jewellery being worn and to understand the genuine impact of our brand,” she added. The current state of affairs Zhou has observed that customers are increasingly seeking unique designs that reflect their individual tastes and preferences, as well as jewellery that holds emotional value, becoming an integral part of their lives. “Additionally, given the current economic climate, there is a growing interest in jewellery with investment value. Acknowledging these trends allows Kklue to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our customers, ensuring that our designs align with their aspirations and expectations,” she noted. In terms of the Hong Kong and mainland China markets, Zhou said that the brand is committed to Investing in an enhanced offline presence and optimising the in-store experience as this aligns with the current trend of blending online and offline experiences to cater to a wider customer base. “Additionally, focusing on understanding customer needs and streamlining the supply chain paves the way for providing personalised, in-demand products while strengthening the brand’s foundation,” she concluded.