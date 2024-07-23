BusinessMarketing

Girl power: How the fan frenzy over female athletes is driving ad spend

By Sheila Dang
Global advertisers are hiring more female athletes to launch marketing campaigns ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, a move aimed at capitalising on recent record ratings for women’s sports in the US and Europe to reach new audiences. While the Olympics has long been considered the pinnacle of women’s sports, increased attention leading up to the Games has prompted more brands to feature female athletes in commercials, shape messaging toward women and increase ad spending on women’s sp

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay