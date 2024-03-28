BusinessFood & beverage

Culinary revolution: Meals in Minutes founders talk innovation, global expansion

By Anil Prabha
Malaysian-based food startup Meals in Minutes recently announced the securing of US$1.5 million in a seed round led by 500 Global, coupled with a strategic expansion plan spanning Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, reflecting the growing market for convenience-based businesses. Founded in 2020 by Brandon Lim and Khiara Mia, the company introduced a concept in the form of frozen vacuum-packed, ready-to-cook meals in 15 minutes.  These meal kits enable consumers to indulge in gourme

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now