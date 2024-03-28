Culinary revolution: Meals in Minutes founders talk innovation, global expansion

gourmet dining experiences within the confines of their own kitchens. In an exclusive interview, Lim and Mia, discussed the intricacies of their journey, shedding light on the inspiration behind their venture, and their ambitious plans for the future. How it all started Mia told Inside Retail that she first met Lim during their university days in the UK, and he introduced her to the world of business and entrepreneurship. After graduation, they ventured into importing Malaysian food products into the UK, eventually expanding their reach to over 100 stores. “Our journey back to Malaysia was prompted by Brandon’s father’s illness. During this period, we brainstormed and conceived the idea for Meals In Minutes. As someone with limited cooking experience, my aim was to simplify the cooking process,” she added. Mia envisioned a solution that offered the speed of fast food or instant noodles but with the health benefits of fresh, chemical-free ingredients. The brand’s meals are crafted from fresh, natural ingredients and are free from preservatives, additives, or GMOs. “Our mission was clear: to create easily accessible, nourishing, and healthy meal options for those leading hectic lives with minimal kitchen experience,” she noted. The key differentiating factor Lim said that Meals in Minutes offers frozen, vacuum-packed, ready-to-cook meals that offer the convenience of swift preparation without compromising on quality, flavour, or nutritional value. “Our frozen food has a shelf life of over a year and offers the flexibility to buy in larger quantities without the pressure of immediate consumption, catering to the needs of those with unpredictable schedules,” he told Inside Retail. Its innovative cooking approach sets it apart from other meal kits in the market. Instead of pre-cooked frozen meals, its raw proteins empower customers to cook their meals, resulting in superior taste without artificial flavours or preservatives. Customisable meal options enable customers to mix and match proteins, bases and sides according to their preferences. The kits also offer a diverse range of cooking methods, including sous vide boiling for precision cooking and microwave-friendly options, too. Continuous research and engagement Lim acknowledged that consumer tastes and nutritional needs are ever changing, and the company is involved in continuous research and engagement with its customer base to gain insights into emerging trends and preferences. “We actively seek feedback through surveys and customer interactions to ensure our offerings resonate with diverse tastes and nutritional preferences. This includes expanding to plant-based, gluten-free or low-carb options,” he said. The company places a strong emphasis on research and development, and it uses data analysis to identify popular recipes and culinary trends in specific markets. “An essential part of our approach involves deconstructing these recipes and integrating them into our overall concept. As we forge partnerships with prominent brands, celebrities, and chefs, we anticipate exciting developments on the horizon,” he pointed out. The future As he looks towards the future, Lim said the company is embarking on the next phase of its journey, focusing strategically on expansion, with a key emphasis on entering the UK market. “This expansion not only allows us to introduce our convenient and high-quality meal solutions to a new audience but also presents an opportunity to solidify our brand’s reputation as a preferred choice,” he stressed. By gradually extending the overall reach of the brand, Lim aims to bring the convenience and quality associated with Meals in Minutes to a global audience, contributing to the brand’s growth and success on an international scale. “For Malaysia and Singapore, our aim is to significantly broaden our presence in the region, making our products more accessible to a wider audience. This entails strategic expansion into additional retail outlets, ensuring convenient access for more individuals,” he explained. Lim seeks to establish a strong presence in various food outlets across the region, emphasising accessibility and convenience. “Moreover, we are eager to explore opportunities in the hospitality and healthcare sectors, recognising the potential impact we can have in these industries.In parallel, our strategy includes fostering a robust brand presence,” he elaborated. Lim believes that this will involve implementing targeted marketing initiatives, leveraging social media platforms, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance visibility and brand recognition. “Establishing a strong brand presence is crucial for building enduring connections with our audience and positioning Meals in Minutes as a trusted and preferred option in the realm of food delivery and meal preparation,” he concluded.