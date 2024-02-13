BusinessSupply chain

A supply chain expert talks new global trade routes and decoupling from China

By Anil Prabha
With 30 per cent of global container trade going through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea shipping crisis is having a significant impact on supply chains globally.  According to research from JP Morgan, this has also increased shipping costs, with routes from Asia to Europe becoming almost five times more expensive. The firm estimates that the disruptions could add 0.7 percentage points to global core goods inflation, and 0.3 per cent percentage points to overall core inflation, during the first

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now