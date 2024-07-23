BusinessCustomer

Digital trends, AI, TikTok: Here’s what Aussie retailers can learn from Europe

(Source: Bigstock.)
By Luke Ritchie
Last month, I attended eTail London, an e-commerce and omnichannel conference for European retailers. Hundreds of retailers descended on London for two days of insights and innovation ideas. Panellists discussed digital innovations ranging from leveraging new technologies and tailoring digital marketing solutions to optimising supply chains. The content was highly relevant for the Australian retail industry as it grapples with similar challenges. The top five digital trends Marija Milasevic from

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay