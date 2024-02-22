CareersFurniture & homewares

“I didn’t have any formal experience in the retail industry”: Alyce Tran

Alyce Tran had an unconventional start in retail but has built a lasting career. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Alyce Tran co-founded and built two viral brands from the ground up. Her savvy for social media not only sells out products but landed her a role as head of sales for ANZ at LTK, the world’s largest premium influencer marketing platform. She speaks to the power of collaboration, finding a niche and career pivoting. Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. How did you get into the retail industry, and what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? Alyce Tran: I guess

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now