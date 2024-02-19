How two sisters created Francesca Jewellery from a Tasmanian market stall

down a law degree to pursue a life in business. Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey and how you got into the retail industry? Rachel Vasieck: I fell into the retail industry without really being aware at the time of what I was doing. I worked alongside my sister Hannah for years at the Salamanca markets and learned the tricks of the trade from the age of 12. The concept of selling and marketing a product, and brand became second nature and a part of my identity. When I finished school I turned down a law degree to continue alongside Hannah in the business. During my first year out of school, I discovered the world of social media and how we could reach an audience beyond our tiny shopfront, from that point onward I was hooked. We went from selling and sending one package a week, to the thousands we do now, it was the momentum that took me down the retail path. IR: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? RV: I think the biggest challenge is burnout. I often say that retail is like being on a treadmill. There’s no end in sight and when one thing ends, you’re onto the next. There is no time to break and rest and I find this a really big challenge to face. Last year was one of the business’s most successful years but came at the detriment of my health and well-being. I’m excited to master high-level business success and maintain my well-being moving forward. IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? RV: Innovating and creating a viral product will always be a highlight for me. Designing the iconic Francesca Locket necklace during Covid-19 at my mum’s dining table will always be a highlight. I was playing with her antique jewellery when I realised there was a huge problem to solve. People could never reduce a photo to be small enough for a locket so 99 per cent of the time they remained empty. It was here that Francesca innovated the concept of customised lockets for customers and we have sold over 50,000. This has been copied by a lot of competitors and imitation is one of the biggest challenges in business that we face every day. IR: What do you love about your job? RV: I love that I get to be inspired, have a thought and create something from nothing. To bring something to life is a truly rewarding experience and to have an amazing team working together in executing and performing at such a high level is phenomenal. Whether it be a new product or a campaign doing it all in-house and not having to outsource resources is so incredibly fulfilling. IR: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into your line of work? RV: Teach yourself everything. No one will spoon-feed you the information or skills you need so it’s up to you to seek out information and give things a go. When I first began I knew I wanted to one day be the brand’s photographer and creative director. I made it my mission to watch YouTube clips every day and practice until I was shooting global campaigns with some incredible models in exotic locations. It just takes dedication and an unrelenting drive to get there. IR: What are some of the key leadership lessons you’ve picked up throughout your career? RV: Learning different personalities and adapting my leadership style for everyone has been huge. Hannah and I did this early on with one another’s personalities and it forged the foundation for our leadership strategy moving forward. We have done so many personal development courses throughout our time and having an open mindset has been crucial. IR: What advice would you give to someone who wants to move up the corporate ladder? RV: Be intrinsically motivated. Our best employees have worked their way from the bottom to the top by being driven from within. Don’t wait for someone to tell you the next step, go out, find it and make it your true north. IR: Where do you go for career advice? RV: Early on I loved reading different books; however, now I have incredible mentors. I am very picky with who I let speak into my life and there are a select few who hold that space. If you’re not careful you will quickly get too many cooks in the kitchen and no one truly understands your brand like you do. So whoever it is has to get it. I have a 75-year-old mentor named Richard and he is an exceptional creative who is globally recognised. He is my confidante and mentor, he shows me things I’m yet to see and speaks from a world of experience. IR: Do you have any business heroes? RV: I would say Richard, my mentor is the closest thing to a business hero for me. I admire the wisdom in those who have gone before me, those who created the landscape foundations in which we now play. They’re the real heroes.